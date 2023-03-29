Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a former Fauquier High School drama teacher who is accused of sexually abusing a then 14-year-old in June 2021.
Kevin Mettinger, 52, of Warrenton, is facing two charges of carnal knowledge of a minor and two charges of an indecent act with a child by custodian.
Mettinger pleaded not guilty to all four charges. He was arrested on June 29, 2021, and was released after posting a $300,000 secured bond. The trial has been delayed due to case backlog in courts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mettinger left teaching in 2012 and has since worked as a private tutor, which is how he met the alleged victim. Mettinger tutored the teen two times a week from 2019 through 2021.
In the summer of 2021, Mettinger offered to pay the teen $10 an hour to assist him with household chores, according to court documents.
The teen reported the incident to hid parents on June 26, 2021. They then called the Warrenton Police Department. The teen reported to investigators that Mettinger sexually abused him while he was working at Mettinger’s house.
“We trusted (Mettinger),” the teen’s mother testified in court on Tuesday, March 28. “He met my parents, my husband’s parents; we gave him Christmas presents. He was family.”
Amy Cassandra, Fauquier County senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told the 12-person jury and one alternate that Mettinger sexually abused the teen over four dates in June 2021.
During opening statements, Cassandra told the jury that while the teen cleaned Mettinger’s house, Mettinger instructed him to “remove his clothing” and touched or told the teen to touch him during the “break times.”
"(He) still had a Mickey Mouse wallet,” the teen’s mother said of her child. “(He was) raised in a bubble; (he) were very naïve.”
The Fauquier Times is not naming the victim or the parents to protect their identity.
Attorney Mark B. Williams who represents Mettinger, said in his opening statement to the jurors the case was a “he said, he said” case, as no witnesses were present beyond the teen and Mettinger. Williams told the jury the allegations were not true.
The teen’s mother testified that Mettinger brought the teen to and from his house during the tutoring sessions. Ring camera footage from 2021 showed the teen going in and out of Mettinger’s car.
Paula Brewster, a family services worker for the Fauquier County Department of Social Services, also testified on Tuesday, March 28. Brewster said she interviewed the teen on June 29, 2021, and Mettinger on July 9, 2021, following Mettinger’s arrest.
Brewster said she interviewed the teen privately, which is considered a “best practice” to encourage adolescents to share the full details of incidents without “fear of judgment or shame from a parent or friend.”
The teen’s parents were present when investigators first spoke to the victim during the June 26 call. Williams questioned Brewster on this, asking if she was aware of this fact and if it was a “best practice.” Brewster said it was not.
In addition to the charges he is facing in this trial, Mettinger was indicted by a grand jury last November on additional charges of sexual abuse with two counts related to alleged incidents in 2004 and 2005 with another juvenile. A second trial is set for Aug. 8 for a 2005 offense and a 2004 indecent liberties offense.
Mettinger previously worked at the Allegro Community School of the Arts, where he directed two musicals several summers ago. A July 1, 2021, statement from Allegro said that “as with all our teachers, he was required to complete a background check before beginning work, which was returned to us showing no issues.”
Allegro’s statement went on to clarify that while Mettinger was “quite talented,” the school ended its “engagement” with Mettinger following the two musicals because they felt he was not “a good fit for Allegro.” The statement also said that “Mettinger was never alone with minor children; adults were always present.”
Two more people were expected to testify Wednesday, March 29, and both attorneys have said they expect to finish evidence and cross-examination by Wednesday afternoon.
The trial is scheduled to run through Thursday, March 30, but is expected to finish Wednesday following jury deliberation, according to the attorneys on the case.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.