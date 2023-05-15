A 19-year-old Strasburg man was being held without bond at the Fauquier County jail Monday after allegedly eluding police and driving in excess of 130 miles per hour on Marsh Road, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, May 11, a Fauquier Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Settle was patrolling in the 12600 blk of Marsh Road when his radar noted a 2008 Infiniti G35 sedan traveling 85 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone. Settle activated his emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated northbound on Marsh Road travelling at 130 mph and almost striking another deputy’s patrol vehicle near Marsh Road and Fayetteville Road, according to Jeffrey Long, a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
During the pursuit, the driver turned the vehicle’s headlights off and on and continued at a high rate of speed northbound onto James Madison Highway, where the vehicle narrowly missed striking a tractor trailer and other vehicles, Long said in a Facebook post.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Deputy Albert Richardson deployed spike strips at James Madison Highway and Beach Road, which successfully disabled the Infiniti. The vehicle came to a stop at the 8300 block of the Eastern Bypass, the post said.
Fauquier Sheriff’s deputies and Virginia State Police detained the driver, who was identified as Ashton J. Stover, 19, of Strasberg, Va. Three passengers -- two adults and one juvenile -- were released, Long said.
Stover was arrested and charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with the incident. Stover remained in custody at the Fauquier County jail on Monday, May 15.
