Getting hits, much less a run, against a legendary pitcher like James Wood’s Nick Bell is a tall order. For a young and inexperienced baseball team like Liberty, it was an uphill battle last week.
Bell set school records for wins (11) and strikeouts (123 in 82.1 innings) last year in earning first team all-state, all-region and all-Class 4 Northwestern District honors and helping the Colonels advance to the Class 4 championship game.
The senior superstar was every bit as dominant against the Eagles on April 26 with seven strikeouts in his three shutout innings as first place James Wood took a 13-1 five-inning victory in Bealeton.
The Eagles got off to a great start when Matt Matteson belted a leadoff double against the mighty Bell, but it was slim pickings after that.
“It's the first time seeing somebody like that for probably five or six (batters) out of the lineup, so it's a huge adjustment for them. Some of them are a little scared and nervous and stuff like that, but we're getting it,” Liberty coach Jason Mecke said.
In 31 innings this season, Bell is 4-0 with 47 strikeouts and a 0.90 ERA. The 6-0, 170-pound senior features a mid-80s fastball with a cutter and a changeup that makes him appear unhittable at times.
“He's a good pitcher. In the first, he kind of struggled a little bit, and then he got loose in the second and third, started commanding a little bit better,” James Wood coach Adrian Pullen said. “Their hitters are scrappy, put the ball in play. But when he settled in, he was able to make use of all three pitches well.”
The Eagles dropped to 3-12 and sixth in the Northwestern District at 2-8. The Colonels (14-2 overall, 9-0 district) lead second-place Millbrook (8-1) with four games left.
Player development has been the focus for Mecke as the Eagles’ program gradually makes progress.
“We basically started over the last couple of weeks, putting some new faces out in the field. So, we just all got to work together and get through this year and push for the future,” he said. “I'm excited for the future here.”
The Colonels scored six runs in the top of the first against Liberty starter Aiden Beier. Eli Miller, Jared Neal and Colin McGuire hit singles while Kemper Omps and Bell walked. John Copenhaver and Trevor Strosnider drove in runs on groundouts, then Michael Jackson hit a two-run double to the left field wall.
In the top of the second, the first five Colonels reached base as Omps and McGuire singled, Neal reached on an error, Bell was hit by a pitch and Copenhaver walked. McGuire and Copenhaver drove in the Colonels’ seventh and eight runs before Strosnider made it 9-0 on an RBI groundout.
James Wood scored three more in the top of the third to make it 12-0.
“(Our) pitchers throw, they hit spots. It's just an overpowering lineup that got to us, nothing we could do,” said Mecke.
After Matteson led off the Liberty first with a double to right, Bell struck out two of the next three to end the inning. In the second, it took Bell 11 pitches to strike out the side. In his final inning, Ashton Mock led off with an infield single then Bell struck out two more and forced a groundout to end the third.
Mecke called Mock to the mound to start the fourth, and the freshman looked comfortable as he allowed just one run in two innings against a potent Colonels’ lineup.
After three near-perfect innings, Bell was done for the day with a 12-0 lead. Ethan Pingley took the mound in the fourth, allowing a single to Beier before escaping unscathed.
Liberty got its lone run inthe bottom of the fifth against Bradley Kimble. Tyson Schrum led off with a walk, advanced to third on a single by Mock and scored on a wild pitch to end the shutout. Kimble then retired three of the next four to give James Wood the 13-1 five-inning win.
