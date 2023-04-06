Front Porch hearing .JPG

More than 100 people gathered in Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains on Thursday, April 6 for a board of zoning appeals hearing on a zoning challenge to the popular Front Porch Market & Grill over parking and smelly trash.

 Jill Palermo
The Plains Board of Zoning Appeals.jpg

Members of The Plains Board of Zoning Appeals vote in favor of continuing until Thursday, May 4 a hearing on a zoning challenge to the Front Porch Market & Grill in The Plains.
The Plains zoning administrator Bruce Reese.jpg

The Plains Zoning Administrator Bruce Reese, right, with The Plains town attorney, James Downey, left.
Whit Robinson during Front Porch hearing .jpg

Whit Robinson, an attorney for the Front Porch's neighbor, ICS Financial, argues that the restaurant's special use permit requires the restaurant to have more off-street parking.

