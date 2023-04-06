Fans of the Front Porch Market & Grill in The Plains will have to wait until May 4 to find out if town officials decide it meets the town's parking requirements -- a challenge its owner William Waybourn considers a threat to the future of the popular restaurant.
After hearing about 90 minutes of testimony before a crowd of more than 100 people on Thursday, April 6, The Plains Board of Zoning Appeals decided to delay until Thursday, May 4 its decision on a challenge to the the Front Porch from its neighbor, ICS Financial, over insufficient parking and smelly trash.
The meeting was held in Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains to allow room for the expected crowd. The problem was that the meeting coincided with Maundy Thursday, which required it to be over in time for the church's 7 p.m. service.
BZA Vice Chair John Hearty said the BZA would need more time to consider the two sides' arguments. The board voted unanimously to extend the hearing until 5 p.m. on May 4.
In an interview after the hearing, Waybourn said he was disappointed with the delay and considers the challenge to his restaurant's special use permit, issued by the town when the Front Porch opened in 2015, an effort to shut down his restaurant.
"It is a threat. If we lose our SUP, we won't be able to operate as a restaurant," Waybourn said. "They know that."
The BZA meeting was called to hear a challenge brought by ICS Financial, which is challenging a former zoning administrator's 2022 opinion that the restaurant is in compliance with its SUP with regard to off-street parking.
The hearing was also held to determine if the financial firm, owned by Michael and Melissa Washer, has standing to challenge that decision.
Bruce Reese, The Plains current zoning administrator, opened the meeting by saying he agrees with his predecessor's decision that the Front Porch meets the parking requirements of its SUP.
"I've reviewed that determination and believe it to be sound and well thought out and believe it should be ... upheld," Reese said.
Reese said his opinion was based on his analysis of the Front Porch's permit, the town's parking code when the SUP was granted and the previous zoning administrator's determination regarding parking.
Reese noted there was an agreement about off-street parking in place since 2000 for the building the Front Porch now occupies, and that the town code in effect in 2015 did not require any off-street parking for a restaurant operating in an existing building.
At the time, the town followed a 1978 version of the code, which did not require a set amount of off-street parking for existing buildings unless they were "structurally altered," which was not the case for the Front Porch when it obtained its SUP, Reese said.
"The interpretation is there was no parking required for that particular use," Reese said.
Why wasn't off-street parking required for existing buildings used as restaurants?
"Because it's The Plains," Reese said to a smattering of applause. "And The Plains has been developing for decades, for centuries."
"When it first came about, there were no automobiles," he added. "The charm of the town was that we don't want to force parking everywhere. We don't want to have a building removed to make more parking, so we're not going to impose that restriction."
Reese further stated that he does not believe ICS Financial and the Washers meet the test for standing because, in his opinion, they have not been "particularly harmed" by the parking situation. In other words, they don't suffer any more harm than the general public, he said.
But Attorney Whit Robinson, who represented ICS Financial during the hearing, argued that the Washers have standing to challenge the restaurant's SUP and that the prior zoning administrator erred by saying the restaurant is in compliance with the town's parking requirements.
Robinson argued that the restaurant was structurally altered before it opened when Waybourn added a bathroom upstairs and repositioned an interior stairwell. If the building were "structurally altered," the town code required it to provide parking based on its square footage, Robinson said.
Robinson further said the Washers have suffered more harm than the general public because they live above their business and are continually inconvenienced by the restaurant's taking their business's parking spots and by restaurant delivery trucks dropping off supplies.
Even worse, Robinson said, the Washers suffer daily harm from the nuisance that started the dispute: the restaurant's smelly trash, which is kept in a dumpster under their windows. Robinson charged that the Washers suggested the restaurant move the trash to the back of the parking lot, which the Front Porch refused to do.
"Imagine, in your house, that your trying to work or sleep in the middle of an August day, and (the smell of) rotting garbage has been wafting through your windows all night, all day, all throughout the week. ... Imagine that was you," Robinson told the board.
"They have a particularized harm that belongs specifically to them," he added. "They're the ones who sit inches from the rotting garbage all week long, 24 hours a day."
The Front Porch's attorney, Philip Croessmann, argued that the Washers knew they were moving into a business district when they bought property next to the Washers in 2019.
He also noted the Washers had an opportunity to object to the restaurant's SUP when the restaurant received permission from The Plains planning commission in recent years to expand its deck. The planning commission's approval of the project in effect reinstated its SUP. The Washers could have appealed the planning commission's approval, but failed to do so within the required 30 days, Croessmann noted.
The Front Porch has not yet followed through with its expansion plans.
Regarding the garbage, Waybourn said after the meeting that the restaurant is required by the health department to keep its trash where it is because it must be on a sidewalk that can be washed -- and not on gravel.
He also said he declined to move the restaurant's dumpster to the back of the parking lot because that would place it next to another nearby home, which he doesn't want to do.
Waybourn said he was touched that so many people came out to listen the the hearing and lend their support for his restaurant.
"I'm very emotional," he said. "It was a big surprise. I didn't know what to expect."
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
