The Town of the Plains Board of Zoning Appeals narrowly ruled in favor of The Front Porch Market & Grill Thursday, deciding it is not required to have additional parking and that its neighbor, ICS Financial Properties LLC, does not have standing to challenge the restaurant on that issue.
The decision follows nearly two years of disputes over trash and parking between the two businesses as well as a previous April 6 public hearing. The restaurant and financial firm are located beside each other on Main Street in The Plains.
The May 4 meeting, held at Grace Episcopal Church, was continued from an April 6 public hearing that was cut short because of Maundy Thursday services at the church. No further evidence was presented before the vote.
After retreating briefly into closed session, the BZA voted 3-2 to uphold the decision made in April 2022 by The Plains former zoning administrator Stephen Gyurisin. The motion was made by BZA member Catherine Gallagher and supported by Vice Chair John Hearty and Austin Weatherford. BZA Chairman Kevin Henry and Rick Miller were opposed.
The hearing was held to decide whether ICS Financial, owned by Michael and Melissa Washer, had standing to challenge Gyurisin’s ruling that The Front Porch Market & Grill was compliant with the parking required by its 2015 special use permit.
During the April 6 hearing, Bruce Reese, The Plains current zoning administrator, said he agreed with Gyurisin’s ruling based on his analysis of the Front Porch's SUP and the town's parking code when it was granted. At the time, the town followed a 1978 version of the code, which did not require a set amount of off-street parking for existing buildings unless they were "structurally altered," which was not the case for the Front Porch, Reese said.
"The interpretation is there was no parking required for that particular use," Reese said on April 6.
After the May 4 vote, Whit Robinson, an attorney representing the Washers, said the Washers planned to appeal the decision to the Fauquier County Circuit Court.
“This will be appealed,” Robinson said, adding: “In this community, there are certain classes of people that are held to higher standards than others. And that’s why we have a court of law to undo what has been done.”
Attorneys Philip Croessmann, Daniel Bounds and Thomas Croessmann, who represented Front Porch Market & Grill Owner William Waybourn, said they are prepared to fight another appeal if needed.
“We are very confident if (they go) to the circuit court that we will be able to fight it again,” Philip Croessmann said.
Once again, the meeting drew a crowd of about 100 people. The challenge to the Front Porch was seen in the community as an effort to shut down the popular restaurant.
In an interview following the decision, Waybourn said he was grateful for the support the community has shown by coming out to the zoning meetings on behalf of The Front Porch.
“I’m overwhelmed and I hope this is the end of it so we can get back to business and being a part of the town again,” Waybourn said. “The goal now is to try to heal things and move forward.”
