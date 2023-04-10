Warrenton residents would see no change to their town real estate tax bills and would be relieved of the annual $25 vehicle tax under the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget the town council will consider Tuesday.
Acting Town Manager Tommy Cureton proposed a $41.2 million budget for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, a $10 million increase from fiscal year 2023.
“During the last six months, town staff have continued to align our activities with Plan Warrenton 2040 in furtherance of our commitment to delivering quality services to the community,” Stephanie Miller, finance and procurement director, said in the proposed budget.
The town council adopted Plan Warrenton 2040 in April 2021. The plan guides the town council with regard to the town’s development.
Warrenton residents currently pay a yearly $25 per vehicle tax to the town as well as a personal property tax on vehicles at a rate of $1 per $100 in assessed value. The town exempts the property tax on vehicles valued at less than $20,000 and exempts the tax on the first $20,000 of value for those that are worth more.
“If this change is adopted, many taxpayers who own older vehicles will not receive a personal property tax bill from the town,” Miller said in the proposed budget.
To make up for the loss of revenue from the $25 vehicle license tax, Cureton is proposing to raise the town’s personal property tax rate from $1 to 1.50 per $100 in assessed value. The change would mean that residents with vehicles valued at more than $20,000 would pay slightly higher personal property tax bills. Businesses also pay the tax on machinery, tools, business personal property and computers.
The real estate property tax rate will remain flat at 4¢ per $100 of assessed value under Curenton’s budget. Properties were last assessed in January 2022.
The budget also recommends the town council approve a 10% salary increase for all town employees. The raises were recommended in a recent classification and compensation study the town council reviewed earlier this year. The last time the study was completed was in 2015, Cureton’s budget summary said.
The 10% salary increase will cost the town $941,426, according to the proposed budget. The current average full-time salary for town employees is $61,356.85, while the part-time hourly rate is $18.02.
Cureton is also recommending the town council add seven new full-time apositions and upgrade four part-time maintenance workers to full-time. The new positions include a communications manager, a network engineer, a human capital generalist, a deputy town manager, an economic development manager, a building official and a fitness supervisor.
Cureton’s budget proposes a $13.8 million for capital improvements in fiscal year 2024, with $7.9 million for general fund projects, $5 million for water and sewer projects and $900,000 for stormwater projects.
“The town has the capacity to issue debt to support these intergenerational projects, and those issuances will be brought forward to council as need for the funding approaches,” Miller said in the proposed budget.
The town council will begin discussing the budget during a work session scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Town Hall on 21 Main St. in Warrenton.
The town council will meet again on Tuesday, May 9, for a 9 a.m. meeting and will hold a public hearing on the same day. The time of the public hearing has not yet been announced.
Over the next several weeks, the town council will hold work sessions to finalize the budget and is scheduled to adopt a fiscal year 2024 budget on Tuesday, June 13.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com
