Fauquier Health is asking county residents to identify health-care issues and unmet needs in Fauquier County via an online survey. The Community Health Needs Assessment will remain open until April 15.
“We all have to come together as a community, and the Community Health Needs Assessment gives us the opportunity to reflect and plan,” said Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Health. “The best thing about the assessment is the data is up-to-date and is more real-time.”
The Fauquier Health survey is part of a triennial assessment conducted in a joint effort with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Culpeper Wellness Foundation, PATH Foundation, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services and UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center.
The survey is the first of its kind conducted since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. The purpose is to engage the community and collect information from people who live and work in Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
The questions focus on factors that may affect health, such as environmental, social and sociocultural influences. Feedback from the community, health partners and stakeholders, along with local statistics, will be analyzed to create a community-centered and data-driven approach to identify community health concerns that will be used to drive future strategies, according to a news release from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
Agencies will use the data for collaboration and advocacy and to develop best practices for improvement, the release said.
Some of the survey’s questions include:
- If you had a question or needed information about improving your health, where would you go for advice?
- Do you have ideas about how local organizations can help you and others in your neighborhood or community achieve better health?
The most recent survey, completed in 2020, identified affordable health insurance, mental health services and substance use services as needs in the county, Cubbage said.
Survey responses also determined the community needs access to resources that promote health, access to physical activity resources and more accessible services for seniors and low-income residents.
Since the 2020 assessment, Fauquier Health has been working to expand access to health services by adding full-time providers in neurology, OB/GYN, interventional radiology, primary care, general surgery and gastroenterology, Cubbage said.
“This year is especially important because it’s post-pandemic,” Cubbage said. “We fully expect to see some of the longer-term effects when it comes to housing, employment, etc.”
