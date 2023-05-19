After a year and a half of historically low scores, Fauquier Hospital has improved its Leapfrog safety score to a C.
The hospital’s latest score, awarded for spring 2023, is an improvement after the facility received three D grades in a row in 2021 and 2022. Because data is delayed by a few years, the D grades represented how the hospital performed during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sarah Cubbage, a Fauquier Health spokeswoman.
The latest grade takes improvements that were made a few years ago into account, Cubbage said in an email.
“We expect it will still take several cycles before the Leapfrog data reflects this recent progress,” Cubbage wrote. “Since our previous score, it is evident we are starting to see the results of the progress being made.”
The Leapfrog safety score looks at how likely hospitals are to make preventable errors as well as the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and surgical complications. They are calculated by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that releases grades twice a year for more than 3,000 hospitals in the United States.
The grade considers many aspects of the hospital, such as staff communication with patients, hand hygiene and different types of hospital-acquired conditions such as falls, bedsores and infections.
The 97-bed Fauquier Hospital, officially named Fauquier Health, has a 24-hour emergency department and several specialty services, including a cardiac catheterization lab and an orthopedics and spine center.
Fauquier Health Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Segal took over in September 2022, nearly a year after former CEO Chad Melton resigned to take a position at a nonprofit hospital in Seattle, Washington.
According to the Leapfrog safety score report, Fauquier Health’s poor record of preventing bedsores was one factor that led to the lower grades in recent years. Bedsores, also called pressure injuries, are caused when bedridden patients lie in one position for too long without being turned.
The hospital implemented a new protocol to prevent bedsores in 2019, according to Cubbage, but a lag in reporting meant the results of the new protocol were not reflected in the hospital’s safety score reports for a few years.
“We implemented new protocols to proactively address pressure injuries, which were a contributing factor to our previously lower grade,” Cubbage wrote in an email. “Since then, we saw nearly a 40% reduction in 2021 versus 2019 pressure injuries.”
Cubbage said that this protocol works by identifying patients who are at risk of pressure injuries and monitoring them closely before they develop one.
“This surveillance includes increased nutritional counseling, lab work and in-person wound consultations, which enable our care teams to better identify and work with high-risk patients before they even begin to develop a pressure injury,” Cubbage wrote.
The hospital has also introduced similar protocol to prevent falls and infections by identifying and monitoring at-risk patients, Cubbage said.
Other parts of the hospital have also improved since the data for this year’s Leapfrog score was collected. Cubbage also said that the emergency room wait times at the hospital have “drastically improved” to under 20 minutes in the last few months.
This year, Fauquier Health’s Leapfrog score was almost perfect in some areas but lower in others, which brought the overall grade down to a C.
The hospital was reported by Leapfrog to have poor communication between staff and patients in several areas, including communication about patients’ medicines and communication between doctors and nurses. The responsiveness of hospital staff, according to the report, was worse than average.
However, Fauquier Health had a very good score on surgery complications, ranking better than average in preventing all types of surgical complications listed in the Leapfrog report, such as torn stitches, kidney injuries and breathing problems.
Fauquier Health was the only hospital in the state to receive a D grade in the fall of 2022, making the hospital the lowest ranked among those surveyed by the nonprofit Leapfrog in the state. The hospital is among 15 Virginia with a C grade as of spring 2023.
No hospital in Virginia received a D or an F grade in the latest rankings. However, some hospitals in Virginia received Ds and even F grades in the past.
Overall, Virginia has gone from second to place to ninth place in the number of hospitals with A grades. As of this spring, 27 hospitals received A grades, and 28 received a B grades.
Among area hospitals, UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas and UVA Haymarket both received A grades, while Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge received a B from Leapfrog. UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center also earned a B grade as did the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. All five INOVA hospitals in Fairfax County received A grades, according to Leapfrog’s latest reports.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at fauquier.com
