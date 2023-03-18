Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Warrenton’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade was quick. It featured two floats and eight cars and trucks that zipped down Winchester Street toward Broadview Avenue in just a few minutes Saturday afternoon.
But despite its size, the parade was spirited, eliciting smiles, cheers and praise from those who came to watch. They included Jerry and Emily Clark and their kids, who traveled from Amissville, and their friend Valerie Ryan, who came from Montclair in Prince William County.
“We wanted to see a parade and Manassas is a little more stressful,” Ryan said.
“We love Warrenton, so we were all down to come to Warrenton,” Jerry Clark added.
The parade departed from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at about 1 p.m. led by a Warrenton Police Department SUV. A humvee decked in an Irish flag came next followed by a float from Warrenton Town Councilman Paul Moody’s construction firm, John Paul Design Build.
Other entrants included a bright red Appleton Campbell truck; “Bessie,” a 5-ton military transport truck; a McGlothin Roofing truck; a decorated pickup carrying young Irish dancers; and a float carrying staff and friends from O’Brien’s Irish Pub, which organized the parade.
Amanda O’Brien, who opened O’Brien’s Irish Pub with her husband, Jerry, in 2021, said the parade and the pub’s two-day St. Patrick’s Day festival, which kicked off Friday, were meant to provide local residents with a way to celebrate the holiday without leaving Warrenton.
"Our community is traveling so far to celebrate this holiday," O'Brien said. "We're happy to give them something to do here."
Joanne Clary, who watched the parade on Winchester Street with friends, said it was worth rearranging her day to attend.
“I had to delay an appointment because I just thought this was adorable,” she said.
Her friend, Kristin King, said she enjoyed seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids who took part.
“I thought it was great,” King said. “Anytime you see the kids having fun, it’s good.”
About 200 people gathered at O’Brien’s Irish Pub after the parade to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day festival, which included live music, Irish dancing, vendors, cornhole, a bounce house and face-painting for the kids.
“It’s cool. I like that they have things to do for the kids while you wait,” said Ashleigh Tapp, of Catlett, who brought her two daughters, Reagan, 9, and Avery, 7, along with her almost 2-year-old nephew. Reagan got her face-painted, while Avery played in the bounce house.
Mooney manned a tent at the festival, while his son Jameson, 5, played with his cousin, Mitchell, 6. Mooney said his daughter, Maeve, performed with the Irish dance troupe.
Mooney said he considered Warrenton’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade to be a success.
“You’ve got to start somewhere,” he said of the parade. “For the first one, I think it was great. It was really fun.”
Some photos from the parade:
