Kettle Run is the Northwestern District’s first place boys soccer team, barely.
The Cougars lost an April 21 home showdown match with former frontrunner Handley 3-1, but still have a narrow lead in the district thanks to an VHSL violation by the Judges.
Kettle Run entered the second half down 1-0, but the powerful Judges foiled the Cougars’ comeback hopes with a quick goal from Dash Fitzsimmons and another from Ramon Diaz-Guzman to seal the deal.
“We had early chances in the beginning of the match, but when the second half started, we kind of fell down. We got beat by aggressive play,” Cougars’ coach Elvis Ochoa said.
Despite the loss, Kettle Run (6-3-1 overall, 5-2-1 district) remains in first place due to a string of Handley forfeits that dropped the Judges (5-6-1, 5-5) down. Millbrook (6-3-1) is in second with Sherando (5-3-1) and Fauquier (6-5) also in the hunt.
The Winchester City school revealed in early April they’d been playing an ineligible player and self-reported the violation to the Virginia High School League. Handley forfeited five district games played in late March and early April. Four Judges’ wins and one draw became losses.
The Judges were in first place with a 7-0-1 district record prior to the VHSL ruling. Handley has won six straight since the situation was resolved.
One of Handley’s overturned victories was a 1-0 win over Kettle Run on March 21, and, while the Cougars move into first place because of it, Ochoa believes the Judges are the team to beat.
“On the field, they're first. They beat us both times, so we consider them ahead of us,” he said.
To open the game, Kettle Run came out aggressive, creating a pair of chances in the sixth and eighth minutes.
First, Noah Lenky passed the ball across the field to Alex Blanco-Alcala along the right side, with Blanco-Alcala sending a dangerous ball just wide of the net. Soon, it was Chris Childers juking by a defender on the right edge of the box and hammering a shot off the post.
The Cougars drilled the framework again in the 13th minute as Jake Steinberg received a pass from Andrew Beard just left of the box, turned towards the goal and blasted a 20-yard shot off the crossbar.
From then Handley dominated the remainder of the first half as Kettle Run struggled to retain possession and advance the ball past the midfield.
“Most teams we've played thus far, we controlled the possession. Today it was the opposite for us. We stood back and just waited. We weren't aggressive physically or attackingly,” Ochoa said.
In the 21st minute, James Fowler nearly put Handley on the board as he headed a corner from Dash Fitzsimmons over the crossbar.
The Judges had a pair of sure-fire goals in the 28th and 30th minutes as Isaac Carter streaked behind the defense and received the ball. Fowler headed one in on a free kick, but both were ruled offsides.
Handley finally broke through in the 33rd minute as Jackson Justice found Jonathan Romero, who made the Cougars pay for leaving him open at the spot and buried a kick into the right pocket to give the Judges the 1-0 lead.
“We were able to take the big ball away from them, and by taking that big ball away from them, I think they got rattled a little bit and sensed that we can go right back at them indirectly,” Handley coach Cosmo Balio said.
The Judges kept applying the pressure to open the second half as they had several chances that eventually resulted in another goal. After a pair of free kicks by Jag Fitzsimmons and a corner by Sebastian Moore were shut down, Dash Fitzsimmons emerged from a scrum in front of the net to make it 2-0 in the 44th minute with a tap in to the right corner.
“They like to play to the wings real quick to catch us on the counter. They go to the wings and they play back in, that's how they scored two goals, if not three,” said Ochoa.
In a very physical game with lots of shoving and hard tackling in front of a raucous Kettle Run crowd, Handley continued to control the flow throughout the second half as their speed in the midfield and impenetrable back line were too much for the Cougars to handle.
Handley made it 3-0 in the 61st minute as Romero placed a beautiful cross along the left wing to Ramon Diaz-Guzman, who ripped a shot across the goal and into the right corner for the dagger.
“We were just able to play some indirect soccer and kept moving off the ball to find options for us,” Balio said. "The way that we played tonight is definitely just a reflection of how we play. We play hard, gritty soccer. We try to outwork teams. And I think up today, we outworked them.”
Carter appeared to make it 4-0 in the 69th minute as he scored from inside the box but was ruled offsides for the Judges fifth offense of the night.
With the Judges emptying the bench in the final five minutes, Childers sent a free kick into the box in stoppage time that resulted in a Handley penalty.
Junior Griffin Eck stepped to the spot and scored to the left side of the goal as the goalkeeper dove to the right to make it 3-1.
