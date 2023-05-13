A Front Royal man wanted for shoplifting, forgery and other crimes was apprehended in the Nokesville area of Fauquier County late Thursday afternoon after he tried to flee from sheriff’s deputies by driving through several residential yards and then running into some nearby woods, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began sometime before 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, when Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the street crimes unit observed a vehicle being operated by Shane Brent, 32, of Front Royal.
The detectives knew Brent had multiple outstanding warrants from Warren County and attempted to stop his vehicle in the 4200 block of Ringwood Road. Brent allegedly sped through multiple yards until his vehicle came to a stop at a wood line near Ringwood and Greenwich roads.
Brent allegedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot into the woods, according to Jeffrey Long, a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Multiple patrol deputies responded to the area to establish a perimeter, and five K-9 teams responded to conduct tracks to locate Brent. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also provided a helicopter to assist with the search, Long said.
In an abundance of caution, some area schools were placed on lockdown, and residents were notified of law enforcement activity in the area via social media and the county's citizen alert notification system, Long said in a news release.
Brent was successfully located during a K-9 track and taken into custody without further incident, Long said.
Brent was arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license/DUI-related, eluding, and drinking while driving with an open container for the offenses that occurred on Thursday, May 11, Long said.
He was also served with an outstanding capias out of Fauquier County Circuit Court and outstanding warrants from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on charges of false identification to law enforcement, shoplifting and two counts of forgery of public records. As of Friday, May 12, Brent was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.