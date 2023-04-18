Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck will step down July 1, after leading the 12,000-student division for 10 years. Jeck said he asked the school board end his four-year contract a year early due to “an especially difficult year” for his family as well as the changing political landscape in public education.
The news was announced Tuesday, April 18, after a special morning meeting of the Fauquier County School Board during which the five members voted unanimously to “honor the request from the superintendent” to end his contract effective June 30.
The board also voted to appoint Jeck, 58, as a “special projects coordinator” from July 1 through June 30, 2024, to oversee the expansion of Taylor Middle School, which will begin this summer, as well as other middle school transitions. He will also continue to work toward improving school division safety and security. His salary will stay the same for his new role, said School Board Chair Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee).
“Dr. Jeck has been outstanding superintendent in Fauquier County Public Schools for the past 10 years,” Litter-Reber said during the meeting. “The school board is extremely grateful for all of his contributions to making Fauquier County Public Schools the amazing school division it is today. … Dr. Jeck has been a fierce advocate for all staff and champion for all kids.”
The school board will begin searching for a new superintendent immediately and will accept applications through May 1. The board will hold a closed sessions to interview applicants and will vote on the final candidate publicly, Litter-Reber said.
In an interview after the Tuesday, April 18 meeting, Jeck said he would be eligible for state retirement benefits in 2024, when he reaches 30 years of service in Virginia public schools. He said he hasn’t yet decided what he will do next, but “most definitely” will not take another superintendent job.
“The last year and a half have just been really, really difficult,” Jeck said, noting the loss of his oldest son, David Collins Jeck, to a sudden illness in late 2021. “So the timing was right for this decision.”
Jeck said there has been “zero hard feelings, animosity, et cetera” between himself and the school board,” and that the decision to leave was his own.
In addition to the stress and grief of losing his son and guiding the school division through the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeck attributed his departure to the changing political climate and its effects on public school divisions, which have been at the center of culture war battles in recent years.
Issues such as equity initiatives and whether certain books are appropriate for school libraries are steeped in political rhetoric and have driven a wedge in the community, leaving school divisions and school boards in the middle.
“It's not polarization, but … I would describe it this way: If there's an issue out there, like, we don't want some books in our libraries, people tend to go to one pole or the other,” Jeck said.
It’s either “those books are disgusting. They need to be outta the library. Or (people say), ‘Don't you dare censor the books or censor our libraries.’ … The reality is there's a lot of stuff that people agree (on), but I just feel like there's less and less interest in figuring out what it is we agree (on) and we can live with,” Jeck said.
“It feels like, now, it's: ‘If you don't agree with me, then you're an idiot,” he added. “So, yeah, it's become much more political and … the relationships between schools and homes has changed significantly in my view.”
Asked if he’s also been discouraged by Fauquier County supervisors's decisions to reject school division funding requests in recent years, Jeck said the supervisors’ actions “speak for themselves.”
In recent months, the county board declined to grant the school board’s request for an extra $4.1 million to provide 5% raises for all school division staff. According to Fauquier County Board Chair Chris Butler, the board was unwilling to raise the county’ real estate tax rate to do so.
The denial has been a pattern in recent years. The supervisors approved an additional $3 million for maintenance projects for next school year, but overall county funding to Fauquier’s 20 public schools has declined by about 14% since 2016, Jeck said.
“That speaks for itself,” Jeck said. “I don't even really have a comment anymore. It just, it is what it is. It's four years of flat funding. … There's nothing I can do about that. But again … what (the supervisors) have done, and their actions in the last few years, it speaks for itself.”
Jeck said he was glad to have spent the past decade in Fauquier and said he and his wife will continue to live in their Orlean home.
“Fauquier has a really great school community, and the (school) board has been very good,” Jeck said.
Jeck said he would continue to help guide the school division administratively until his replacement is hired.
“They’ve been so good to me,” Jeck said of the school board. “I’ll do whatever they need me to do.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
