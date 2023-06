THE GILMORE FILE

Family: Dad Craig, 49, is an IT specialist at Fauquier High. Mom Laurie, 47, is a gym teacher at Marshall Middle. Sister Alyssa is 21.

Education and career goals: Will play softball at Roanoke University and study health and exercise science to become a physical therapist.

Did you know?: She was born in Chester Gap, moved to Amissville when she was five years old, currently moving to Warrenton Lakes.

Nickname: Dipper. “When I was 10 years old, I wanted Dippin’ Dots before practice, and my mom told me I couldn’t have it. She told my dad at practice, and my head coach started calling me Dippin’ Dots and it kind of stuck. Then it got shortened to Dipper, so now everyone on my softball team calls me Dipper.”

Softball superstition: Writes the initials of her old dogs Little Ann and Britanna in the dirt. “I'm not doing the game just for myself. I'm doing it for my team and for other people. It just kind of gets me focused in and realize that the game is more than just about me.”

Volleyball superstitions: Does the same routine for every serve and wipes the sideline. “I can't serve the ball unless I do that exact same routine. If I get a little in my head, I have to go to one of the sidelines and just wipe it, and it will kind of make sure I clear my head.”

Awards: All-Northwestern District first team, all-Class 4 Region C second team at second base as a junior. All-district first team, all-region second team At-Large and all-district second team shortstop as a senior.

Hobbies: Enjoys spending time with family and friends, hiking and working out.

Favorite sports teams: Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Washington Capitals and New York Knicks.

Favorite athletes: Dansby Swanson and Rachel Garcia. “I just love (Garcia’s) passion for the game, how she plays and her demeanor towards wins and losses. Ever since I was little, I wanted to be like her.”

Favorite vacation: Going to watch the Cubs play at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Favorite movie: Clueless.

Favorite TV shows: Friends, The Office and Gilmore Girls.

Favorite food: Italian.

Favorite restaurant: Earls Kitchen + Bar in Tysons Corner.