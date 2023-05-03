Fauquier County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, Bridget Hillin is a veteran kindergarten teacher. In her class, students can be spotted alternating between lessons on writing sentences and taking dance breaks featuring glow sticks. And after 25 years spent working with 5- and 6-year-olds, it’s the love of her students that sustains her love for the profession.
“I just think about my love of being in the classroom with the students,” said Hillin, who teaches at H.M. Pearson Elementary in Bealeton. “And that’s the joy, actually, of teaching day-to-day, (that) keeps all teachers (teaching).”
Hillin, 49, was named Fauquier County Public Schools teacher of the year earlier this month. Every year, other teachers, students and parents help to select one nominee from each school to represent the school division in the regional teacher of the year contest sponsored by the Washington Post.
The Fauquier County teacher of the year is chosen from the school nominees. The winner receives a glass apple engraved with the title “teacher of the year,” which is presented by Fauquier County Schools Superintendent David Jeck.
“Dr. Jeck came to my classroom the Tuesday after spring break, and I was working with our students,” Hillin said. “He came in, and I just couldn’t even believe it. Because I look at teachers that have won previously, and they’re extraordinary. You don’t think you could measure up to that.”
Hillin received her bachelor’s degree in geography and her teachers license from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg. For the first four years of her career, she taught in Spotsylvania County. After she married her husband Jason, the two moved to Fauquier County where she has taught for the past 22 years.
And for Hillin, teaching runs in her family. One of the reasons she was drawn to teaching was due to her older sister working as a physical education teacher.
“I used to get to go to help (on) field day, and (my sister) was also my coach in high school,” Hillin said. “I got to see the aspect of it that you could do other things if you were teaching, and I had some great teachers. I think that helped shape the idea of wanting to be a teacher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.