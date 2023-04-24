Photo_News_Valor Awards_S51_baby drowning_Sciandra.jpg

Fauquier County Fire Department Medic Tech I Zachary Sciandra, right, with Interim Fire Chief Kalvyn Smith, left, was one of seven firefighters and EMTs who received a Valor Award for their efforts to save a 10-month-old baby from drowning in Bealeton in February 2023. 

 Doug Stroud
Photo_News_Valor Awards_ baby drowning_McEllivy.jpg

Fauquier County Fire Department Battalion Chief Frederic McEvilly, right, with Interim Fire Chief Kalvyn Smith, left, was one of seven firefighters and EMTs who received a Valor Award for their efforts to save a 10-month-old baby from drowning in Bealeton in February 2023.
Photo_News_Valor Awards_10yo respiratory arrest_neam.jpg

Lt. Kenneth Neam, right, with interim Fauquier Fire Chief Kalvyn Smith, left, was one of six Fauquier County firefighters and EMTs who responded to an emergency in The Plains on Aug. 30, 2022, involving a 10-year-old child in respiratory arrest. 
Photo_News_Valor Awards_10yo respiratory arrest_Rakestraw.jpg

Fauquier Fire Department Tech I Graham Rakestraw, right, with interim Fauquier Fire Chief Kalvyn Smith, left, received a Valor Award for saving the life of a 10-year-old suffering respiratory arrest in The Plains on Aug. 30, 2022. 
Photo_News_Valor Award_11yo_Rob Smith.jpg

Fauquier County Capt. Rob Smith, right, with interim Fauquier Fire Chief Kalvyn Smith, left, was one of eight firefighters and EMTs who received a Valor Award for helping to revive an 11-year-old middle school student who collapsed and stopped breathing while playing soccer. 
Photo_News_Valor Awards_11yo student_Michael Gillam.jpg

Fauquier County Assistant Chief Michael Gillam, right, with interim Fauquier Fire Chief Kalvyn Smith, left, was one of eight firefighters and EMTs who received a Valor Award for helping revive an 11-year-old middle school student who collapsed and stopped breathing while playing soccer. 
Photo_News_Valor Awards_suicidal woman overpass_Howser.jpg

Warrenton Police Officer Maribeth Howser, right, with Warrenton Police Chief Tim Carter, left, was one of three police officers who helped coax a suicidal woman from the Warrenton Greenway overpass bridge in July 2022. 
Photo_News_Valor Awards_suicidal woman overpass_Hannah Stewart.jpg

Warrenton Police Officer Hannah Stewart, right, with Warrenton Police Chief Tim Carter, left, was one of three police officers who helped coax a suicidal woman from the Warrenton Greenway overpass bridge in July 2022. 
Photo_News_Valor Awards_S51_overdose_Kayla Freeman.jpg

Warrenton Police Officer Kayla Freeman, right, with Police Chief Tim Carter.

