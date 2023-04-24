Over the past year, Fauquier County first responders saved the lives of a 10-month-old baby who nearly drowned; an 11-year-old middle school student who collapsed and stopped breathing while playing soccer; and a suicidal woman whom they coaxed away from the edge of a highway overpass bridge.
They also saved the lives of a woman who overdosed on prescription drugs in a local hotel room and a man who overdosed on opioids.
For those heroic actions and others, 49 local first responders were recognized on Wednesday, April 19 during the 11th annual Valor Awards. All were members of the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue & Emergency Management; the Town of Warrenton Police Department; the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
The ceremony was sponsored by the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce and held at Laurel Ridge Community College.
Twenty-one firefighters and EMTs and nine Town of Warrenton police officers were recognized with “Life Saving Awards” for the actions they took during the following incidents, all of which were detailed during the ceremony.
A baby saved from a near-drowning
Seven Fauquier County firefighters and EMTs were dispatched to a Bealeton subdivision on Feb. 20, 2023, where they were met by a distraught mother trying to take her unconscious 10-month-old baby to the hospital. The child had gone into cardiac arrest from drowning.
Members of Medic unit 1102 immediately began CPR. A weak pulse was detected, and soon Advanced Ambulance 1113 arrived to perform life-saving measures. The child was taken to a nearby hospital via helicopter and was released back home “not long after,” according to the description provided in the Valor Awards program.
First responders recognized in connection with the incident included Battalion Chief Frederic McEvilly, Capt. Matthew Shields, Lt. Shane Wood, Tech I Mitchell Davidson, Tech I Zachary Sciandra, Tech II Gilda Martinez and Tech II Brandon Scott.
10-year-old saved from respiratory arrest
Six Fauquier County firefighters and EMTs responded to an emergency in The Plains on Aug. 30, 2022, involving a 10-year-old child in respiratory arrest. Family members had begun CPR, but the officers arrived to find the child unconscious and without a pulse.
The officers took over CPR and ventilated the child with a bag valve mask. The child’s heart was shocked, and CPR continued until the child regained a pulse. Suction was performed to clear vomit from the child’s airway, and a breathing tube was used to keep the airway open.
The child was taken to an area emergency room and eventually made a full recovery, according to a description of the incident.
Firefighters and EMTs recognized in connection with the incident included Battalion Chief Rich Cluff; Medic 1104: Tech II Zachary Fowler and Tech II Tommy Shiflett; Engine 1103: Lt. Kenneth Neam, Tech II David Wood and Tech 1 Graham Rakestraw.
11-year-old rescued at Taylor Middle School
Eight Fauquier County firefighters and EMTs responded to Taylor Middle School on Oct. 27, 2022, in response to an 11-year-old boy who collapsed and stopped breathing while playing soccer.
EMTs arrived at the school to find the student unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. CPR was initiated and electrical leads were placed on the student to monitor his heart.
The EMTs quickly realized the student’s heart was not beating normally. They shocked his heart two times and initiated an IV. The student regained consciousness and was taken to an area hospital via a helicopter.
The student was released from the hospital later the same day and returned to school a few days later, according to a description of the incident.
Officers recognized in connection with that incident included Assistant Fire Chief Michael Gillam, Capt. Donald Jackson, Capt. Rob Smith, Medic Tech I Mason Ferraiuolo, Medic Tech I Christina Shepherd, and Engine 1101 members Capt. Rodney Woodward, Tech II Kevin Landman and Tech I April Reed.
Suicidal woman coaxed from the Warrenton Branch Greenway overpass
Three Town of Warrenton police officers responded to the Warrenton Branch Greenway overpass a U.S. 29 in July 2022 in response to a woman sitting on the unprotected edge of the bridge overlooking the eastern bypass.
The officers built a rapport with the woman, and after 20 tense minutes convinced her to come back from the edge of the bridge and agree to get medical help. The officers went to the hospital with her and stayed with her hours after their shift ended, according to a description of the event.
Warrenton Police Officers recognized in connection with the incident included Sgt. Thomas Kamerer, Officer Hannah Stewart and Officer Maribeth Howser.
Man saved from opioid overdose
Four Town of Warrenton police officers responded to a home on Alexandria Pike on June 24, 2022, and arrived to find an adult male who was unconscious and had stopped breathing due to an opioid overdose. Officers began CPR and administered two doses of Narcan, which reverses the effects of an overdose, and the victim regained consciousness and began breathing on his own.
Officers recognized in connection with the incident included Cpl. Christopher Melmer, Officer Francis Radel, Capt. Chris Saykaly and Firefighter Medic Shawna Brown-Hahn.
Woman saved from prescription drug overdose
Two Warrenton police officers responded to a local hotel in August 2022 after a man reported that his ex-wife texted him saying she took some pills. Officers arrived to find that the woman had several open prescription bottles. She initially denied taking the pills but then passed out while the officers were still in the room. She eventually admitted to taking the pills in an attempt to kill herself.
The officers administered Narcan to revive the woman, and the woman was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for her overdose and provided with psychiatric support.
Warrenton Police Officer Kayla Freeman and Corporal Christopher Smedley were recognized with Valor Awards in connection with that incident.
About 20 other officers with all four departments were recognized with Meritorious Unit and Meritorious Service awards for incidents during which their actions were considered above and beyond the call of duty by their respective departments.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
