Entering his fifth season as Liberty softball coach, Chris Leatherman returns an experienced, veteran lineup that looks to score a lot of runs.
Leatherman expects the Eagles to be in the mix at the top of the Northwestern District thanks to their high-powered offense. “Usually at the beginning of the season, your defense is ahead of your offense. Right now, I think it may be switched for us. Our offense is hitting,” he said.
The Eagles’ experience can be seen in their starting lineup, which consists of three seniors, four juniors, one sophomore and one freshman.
Junior Lauren Smith, Liberty’s best pitcher, will spend most of her time in the circle while also batting third and playing some first base. Speedy senior Isabelle Cavins will patrol center and bat leadoff, while catcher Lauren Leatherman, the coach’s daughter, brings power to the lineup batting second.
“Those were my top three last year. At the beginning of the season, they did a really good job, they carried us for a while,” Leatherman said.
Smith is Liberty’s No. 1 pitcher and has great movement on all her pitches making her hard to hit. She mainly throws fastballs and changeups, but she has a curveball and a screwball to go along with them.
An NCAA Division I-bound athlete, Cavins will run track at UNC-Wilmington after graduation this spring.The senior is a huge factor on the diamond, hitting over .400 last season.Leatherman and Smith each hit over .500, giving the Eagles’ three major offensive weapons.
Liberty’s other outfield starters include juniors Nora Duncan in left field and Lauren Dean in right. Duncan was the starting second baseman last year. Dean is expected to pitch some when not in the outfield.
Freshman Avery Walker is a key addition as the Eagles’ No. 2 pitcher and third baseman. Like Smith, Walker throws a curveball, screwball and a changeup, and is a fearless hitter, Leatherman said.
Sophomore Madison Goldizen is another important player who will serve as the No. 3 pitcher and will split time with Smith at first base.
As for the remainder of the infield, junior Brooklyn Mauro will play second with senior Rileigh Greer at short.Moving over from third base last season, Mauro adds more versatility to Liberty’s lineup, while Greer is a new addition to the team. Greer played for the Eagles as a freshman butchoose not to play the previous two seasons. Now that she’s back, Greer will be a major contributor once she knocks the rust off.
“I'm very happy with the lineup. The juniors, Nora Duncan, Brooklyn Mauro and Lauren Dean, all looked good in practice hitting. And even the sophomores, with Madison Goldizen, she's done really well,” Leatherman said.
Last season, the Eagles went 9-10 and were eliminated in the Northwestern District playoffs by Kettle Run. With a more experienced roster, Leatherman sees Liberty fighting towards the top of the district.
“I'm hoping for goodness, but you just got to wait and see how see how things shake out,” said Leatherman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.