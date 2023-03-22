Amazon’s cutting down of hundreds of trees on the Warrenton property slated for a new data center is being doubly challenged.
A lawsuit filed by Citizens for Fauquier County and 10 town residents last week claims that Amazon Web Services did not supply the town with required tree-preservation information in its application for a special-use permit to build on the property, which the lawsuit lists as one of the reasons the permit approved by the town council should be invalidated.
Residents are also questioning what they see as Warrenton officials’ acquiescence in the tree-cutting. At the March 14 town council meeting, local residents Dave Winn and Dave Gibson, among others, argued that the town is not enforcing its own zoning ordinance, which requires approval of tree surveys and tree-removal plans before development can begin.
Tommy Cureton, Warrenton’s acting town manager, said during the meeting and in a later email that Amazon had yet to file a site-development plan; a landscaping plan; a tree survey; a tree-protection plan; a grading plan; an erosion and sediment control plan; or a land-disturbance plan.
Still, with regard to tree-cutting, Cureton said what Amazon has done is not illegal, as its contractor has not engaged in “land disturbance.” In an email to the Fauquier Times last week, he said Amazon had identified the area to be cleared for development and had cut trees in that area but had not removed tree stumps nor disturbed the soil.
“A land-disturbing permit is not required until the stumps are removed, and land disturbance exceeds 2,000 (square feet). Neither the property owner, nor the contractor, are in violation of the town’s zoning ordinance at this time,” he wrote.
Some citizens strongly disagree.
“What's amazing is that they're beginning with site development without any of the requisite plans and permits,” said Winn in an interview. A land development appraiser with 40 years of experience reviewing project applications and permits, Winn argues that the town zoning ordinance – not to mention state law – is plain and clear.
“No person shall engage in any kind of land disturbing activity within the Town of Warrenton until they have first acquired a land disturbance permit,” the zoning code states. It defines land disturbance as “the alteration or removal of the town's natural landscape, including trees and woodland, that potentially changes its runoff characteristics.”
“The town's position is that because they didn't disturb the soil, it doesn't constitute land disturbance activity,” said Winn. But he notes that the definition of land disturbance in the code includes tree-clearing.
The land-disturbance permit is the first of many steps toward getting a building permit, according to the town’s zoning ordinance.
To obtain the permit, an applicant must submit a plat survey and an approved site conservation plan, which includes five separate tree-related items: a riparian-protection plan to retain or replace natural forested areas; a tree survey listing all mature trees to be preserved; a separate tree-protection plan showing wooded areas to be retained; a tree-replacement schedule; and an erosion and sediment control plan.
The erosion and sediment plan is designed to protect environmentally sensitive areas on the property. “Clear-cutting,” the zoning code states, “shall not be authorized.”
The code defines clear-cutting as “the indiscriminate removal of trees” to prepare for development.
Drone photos taken by Protect Fauquier, a local organization opposed to the data center, show the extent of some of the tree cutting – acres of land with every tree cut down. One area cleared is in a part of Amazon’s 42-acre site that had once been designated for a Dominion Energy substation, but the site reverted to Amazon when Dominion said it would locate its substation elsewhere.
Amazon submitted a tree study on Sept. 9, 2022, as part of its application for the special use permit it needed to build a data center. The study noted trees to be cut and ones to remain. But the study did not include the 8-acre substation site, and the study was never updated. From the overhead photos it appears that more than 200 trees have been removed in the substation site alone.
Cureton indicated at the town council meeting and in a note to the Fauquier Times that the contractor on site, HITT Contracting, had flagged the “limits of disturbance” on the project site and was cutting trees inside that line. Cureton indicated that HITT drew its line from a site drawing in Amazon’s application that was approved on Feb. 14 by the town council.
But the document is not a formal site development plan, which Amazon has yet to submit.
Winn called it a “concept plan” in the application, but far from an approved site development plan. “They're clearing without any established limits of clearing or grading, approved by the town,” he said.
Asked in an email how there could be an official limits of disturbance line if the town had not yet approved a site plan, Cureton did not respond by press time.
During the March 14 meeting, Cureton briefly addressed the tree-cutting and reiterated that there was no ground-clearing. “There is no bare soil or evidence of disturbance caused by the tree-clearing operation,” he said.
Responding to a question about tree-cutting from Councilman Bill Semple, Cureton said, “We have not received a site plan at this time from the landowner. But the tree-preservation plan will be included within that site plan once we are in receipt of that.”
“My one concern is there won't be any trees to preserve,” said Semple.
While the citizens complaining about the tree-cutting want the town to issue a stop work order, or fines, for what they see as violations, the CFFC and residents’ lawsuit filed Thursday, March 16 in Fauquier Circuit Court lists the issue as one of several reasons the court should invalidate the town council’s approval of the project.
The suit says the zoning ordinance requires that applicants for a special use permit – which is what the council approved for the data center on Feb. 14 – must delineate major trees on its site and states that that "all major trees forward of the building setback line may be required for preservation if their removal would diminish the character of the neighborhood." The setback line marks the minimum distance a building must be from the property line.
The lawsuit also notes that a tree survey submitted last year was never updated and that the SUP contains no existing provision for trees on the property. This was one of many ways in which Amazon’s application was deficient, leaving the planning commission and town council without enough information to consider it, the lawsuit says.
Now, the lawsuit notes, Amazon’s contractor has begun clearing trees from the site, which has already “diminished the character of the property.” It charges that Amazon is “being permitted to ignore the tree-preservation requirements until such time as it has removed all of the trees it wants to remove and gets around to submitting a site plan” with its required tree preservation study. "The Amazon SUP and Amazon conditions thus serve to defeat the purpose of the tree preservation requirements in the zoning ordinance and are unlawful,” the lawsuit claims.
Neither town councilmembers nor Cureton responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit, and Amazon did not respond to questions about tree-cutting or the lawsuit.
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
