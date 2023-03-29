Three men -- two from Maryland and one from Washington, D.C. -- were apprehended by Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon after a foot chase behind the Baymont Wyndham Inn and Warrenton Toyota along Lee Highway in Warrenton.
The men fled from their vehicle after striking two vehicles at Lee Highway and Comfort Inn Drive while fleeing from the Home Depot, where they are accused of having stolen several power tools, according to Jeffrey Long, a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
At about 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, the sheriff’s office received a report that several people left the store with a cart full of unpaid items. Less than 10 minutes later, a vehicle passed through a deputy’s traffic safety radar on the Eastern Bypass going 77 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone, Long said in a news release.
When the deputies initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated north on the Bypass at more than 100 miles per hour. The vehicle then struck the two vehicles at Lee Highway and Comfort Inn Drive and continued behind the Baymont Wyndham Inn, the release said.
Three men left the car and ran toward the tree line, prompting the foot pursuit. Deputies quickly captured one man. The other two were captured behind Warrenton Toyota and in the backyard of a local residence, the release said.
The men’s vehicle, a rental car from Laurel, Maryland, displayed a fictitious paper tag, the release said.
As a result of the incident, James Henry Bowman, 53, of Glenarden, Maryland; Tyreese Washington, 23, of Mitchellville, Maryland; and Bradley Mua Mbague Pouka, 27, of Washington, D.C.; were arrested on numerous drug and stolen property charges and were being held Wednesday, March 29 at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, the release said.
