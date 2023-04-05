A 2-year-old Fauquier County boy died on Tuesday after he was bitten by a dog during a family celebration in Brunswick, Maryland, according to Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Grunwell.
Police are not identifying the boy or his family to protect their privacy, Grunwell said.
Police and fire and rescue personnel were called to a home in the in the 400 block of West B Street in Brunswick, Maryland, at about 5:13 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, in response to a 2-year-old child who had been bitten by a bull mastiff and pit bull mix, Grunwell told the Fauquier Times Wednesday morning.
The two police officers who arrived first at the home administered immediate first aid to the child, who was conscious and responding to their requests, Grunwell said.
The boy was taken to Frederick Health hospital via helicopter but fell into cardiac arrest on the way and was pronounced dead at the hospital, Grunwell said.
“Unfortunately, despite resuscitation efforts, he passed away,” Grunwell said.
The child was visiting a relative’s home in Brunswick, where the family was celebrating their grandmother’s birthday. Children at the event had been playing outside with the dog “all day without issue,” Grunwell said.
“But when they were leaving and saying their goodbyes, that’s when it happened,” Grunwell said.
Grunwell declined to say how many times the dog bit the child or what parts of the child's body were injured.
The dog has no known history of biting, Grunwell said. The dog has been transferred to the custody of animal control in Frederick County, Maryland, which is conducting an investigation. The dog will be held in quarantine for at least 10 days, Grunwell said.
Police and animal control will meet with the family “and determine what needs to be done” with the dog, he said.
Brunswick, located in Frederick County, Maryland, is about 51 miles north of Warrenton in southern Maryland. The city comprises just four square miles and has about 8,000 residents.
Grunwell said he had never seen a child die from a dog bite in his 24 years of policing. He said the department's thoughts and prayers are with the child's family and extended family as well as the first officers who responded to the scene.
"We're going to do everything we can to help them get through this," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.