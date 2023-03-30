Francesca Carrozza, 18, was looking for a dark-colored prom dress, while her younger sister Gianna, 16, wanted something “kind of poufy.” Both found just what they were looking for at Hope Heals, a “freestore” in Warrenton that offered free prom dresses to local girls in a special event over the weekend.
The sisters, who live in Haymarket, plan to attend the “Cherry Blossom Prom,” for Northern Virginia students who are homeschooled.
After perusing the more than 400 new and gently used dresses Saturday evening, Francesca settled on a black floor-length gown with navy-blue sparkles, while Gianna picked a light-green satin dress with just enough tulle to give the skirt a slightly fuller profile.
With the help of Hope Heals volunteers, the girls also found coordinating necklaces, earrings and bracelets to complete their looks – all for free.
“For every event now, it’s two dresses, so this is really helpful,” said the girls’ mom, Melondee Carrozza. “And this is such a lovely place. It’s almost like they had their own personal shoppers, helping them find things that fit and went with their dresses. … It’s simply amazing. It makes you feel special.”
The two-day event, Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26, provided not just free dresses and jewelry but also free makeup, shoes, purses and even coupons for free dry-cleaning, said the nonprofit’s executive director, Lindsey Henderson.
Henderson opened the nonprofit about three years ago with the help of the PATH Foundation and other donors. Hope Heals is like a Goodwill or Salvation Army thrift store with one major difference: Everything is free.
The freestore is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. The store offers baby items, books, housewares, linens and clothing, neatly arranged and hung by size in racks.
The space is bright and welcoming, with walls painted in sunny colors and decorated with light-blue paper lanterns and huge pastel paper flowers. A wall near the dressing room is painted a vibrant turquoise blue and features the quote “Do small things with great love,” attributed to Mother Theresa. Henderson calls it a “boutique vibe” meant to make shopping a pleasant and dignified experience.
Anyone can shop at the freestore, and there are only two rules: Only 25 people are allowed in at any one time, and each person can take up to 10 items for themselves and 10 for each family member. On the last day of each month, the freestore holds “bag day” where clients are invited to fill a whole bag with items of their choice.
Some days, more than 50 people are lined up outside when Hope Heals opens. The store typically serves 130 to 150 shoppers a month, Henderson said.
The operation is run by Henderson, store manager Jeri Lynne Petty and more than 50 volunteers. Clothing and household items can be dropped off anytime the store is open. Volunteers spend Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays sorting heaps of donations, boxing like items together and restocking the racks.
The PATH Foundation provides $35,000 to $40,000 a year to help cover overhead costs, and several families who believe in the store’s mission make generous donations, Henderson said.
She said she used to work in youth ministries but got the idea of creating a freestore after organizing a clothing drive and seeing the difference it made. She realized that helping people cover a basic but expensive need – clothing for themselves and their families – can change lives.
“If you don’t have to put your money toward this, you can get ahead,” she said.
Volunteer Trent Kroetz, of Bealeton, was the maître de for the prom event. Dressed in a tie and a light-blue shirt and gray pants, he greeted the girls and their moms at the door, pointed out the racks of dresses and invited each girl to pick one dress, a pair of shoes and accessories.
Kroetz said he decided to volunteer after donating his own family’s clothes.
“This is what I was looking for [in a place] to bring my clothes,” he said. “I didn’t want to bring my clothes to a place where people had to buy [them].”
The idea for the prom event came from Déjà Vu Anew, a woman’s clothing consignment boutique in Warrenton, Henderson said. She worked with Déjà Vu owner Sandra Packwood on previous prom dress giveaways but collected so many at Hope Heals over the past year that she felt like they had enough to do their own event. This year, Packwood helped at Hope Heals instead of hosting a giveaway at her shop, Henderson said.
Some of the dresses were collected by Hope Heals volunteers such as Jaime House, who lives in Bristow. House said she spread the word among her neighbors in Braemar and ended up with about 50 donated prom dresses, as well as boxes of unused makeup and gently used shoes and other accessories.
“I love people like that. They see a need, and they fill it,” House said.
Another volunteer, who asked to be identified only as Emily V., said she sometimes shops at the freestore herself and wanted to work the prom event to give back.
“This place is definitely a lifeline for those of us trying to get back to work,” she said. “And if you need a word of encouragement, a word of kindness, this is the place to come.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
