Francesca Carrozza, 18, left, and her sister, Gianna, 16, in two of the dresses they tried on Saturday, March 25, during Hope Heals prom dress giveaway. Francesca decided on a different dress, but Gianna went home with the light-green gown.

 By Jill Palermo
Beth Gainer, of Rappahannock County, takes a picture of a dress to text to her daughter, who could not attend the prom giveaway because she had to work. 
A quote from Mother Theresa, “Do small things with great love,” adorns the dressing room wall at Hope Heals clothing freestore in Warrenton. 
A table full of donated party purses at Hope Heals’ prom event. 
New makeup donated for the prom event. 
Bags of donated clothes waiting to be sorted by Hope Heals volunteers. 
Hope Heals Executive Director Lindsey Henderson, third from left, with her prom giveaway team, from left, Trent Kroetz, a volunteer; Jeri Lynne Petty, store manager; and Sierra Ball, Emily V. and Jaime House, all volunteers. 

