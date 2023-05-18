In front of packed stadium bleachers and under a cloudless blue sky, the 309 seniors in Kettle Run High School’s Class of 2023 were congratulated Wednesday evening during a ceremony at the school’s Cougar Field.
Wearing green caps and gowns, the senior class filed onto the football field as the school’s wind ensemble played “Pomp and Circumstance.” Students from the choir sang the national anthem and a piece called “One Last Song.”
In her welcome speech, Student Council Association President Kaley Frazier encouraged her fellow graduates to take a moment to “let it sink in” that they were graduating, despite “unconventional” school years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our time here hasn’t always been easy, but we did it,” Frazier said. “We proved to be resilient and persevered.”
The bleachers were so full of the students’ families and friends that there was only standing room left.
“Every seat space is occupied,” said Kettle Run High School Principal Meaghan Brill, speaking at the ceremony. “The people who surround you are your support system; they’ve traveled from near and far to see you.”
Brill, who also presented the students with their diplomas during the ceremony, urged students to seek out what they are passionate about.
“A parent shared with me that the two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you figure out why,” Brill said. “I hope that you find the things that move you, the things that encourage you. Keep pushing yourself to understand your purpose and your ‘why’.”
The next speaker was senior class president Afua Okyere, who started off her speech by reading a poem she had written. She told her classmates that their lives are “truly now beginning.”
“Live life to the fullest in your eyes,” Okyere said. “Not your teachers’, parents’ or coaches’ --your eyes.”
While every graduate who crossed the stage drew cheers from the cloud, some of the loudest applause was for Brayden Blocker, who is recovering from a suicide attempt last November. His family has been outspoken about Blocker’s injuries, and his recovery prompted an outpouring of community support. A GoFundMe started by a family friend has so far collected more than $42,000 for his ongoing treatment.
After all 309 students were presented with their diplomas, Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck officially declared the students graduated.
The ceremony lasted about an hour, after which families from the stands poured onto the field to find their newly graduated loved ones.
The graduates were freshmen in spring 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began and schools shut down for nearly a year. Most of their high school experience was impacted by the virus. Some said they were glad they had the chance to have a normal graduation ceremony.
“I was glad we got a real graduation,” said senior Morgan Mahoney. “I was hopeful, but I didn’t know what to think.”
Mahoney, who plans to attend James Madison University in the fall, said that she is “excited” and “ready for [high school] to be over.”
Another graduate, James Ross Gomez, said that he is “ecstatic” to be graduating.
I’m excited to pursue everything that I want to do that I don’t have time for right now,” said Gomez, who plans to pursue a degree in engineering.
