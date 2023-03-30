Kevin Mettinger, of Warrenton, was found guilty Thursday on four sexual abuse charges stemming from four 2021 incidents involving a teen whom Mettinger tutored and then hired to help him with household cleaning and other chores.
A jury found Mettinger, 52, guilty of two charges of carnal knowledge and two charges of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian following a three-day trial in Fauquier County Circuit Court. Mettinger, who was formerly a Fauquier High School drama teacher and private tutor, was arrested on June 26, 2021, and has been awaiting trial since early 2022. The trial was delayed due to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, March 29 the teen, who was 14 at the time of the incidents, testified before the court and detailed the four incidents that led to the charges.
The teen said that once, after a private tutoring session in the teen’s home, he and Mettinger watched a TV show. The teen said he fell asleep and awoke to Mettinger’s hand on his back, near his buttocks. The teen’s parents were not home at the time of the incident.
“I thought it was weird, but I also thought he might have been asleep,” the teen testified.
The Fauquier Times is not naming the victim to protect his identity.
In June 2021, Mettinger hired the teen to help him with household chores, according to court documents. On June 10, 2021, the first date the teen worked for Mettinger, he entered Mettinger’s house and went to plug in his phone. When the teen turned around, Mettinger was naked from the waist down, the teen testified.
The teen said Mettinger proceeded to tell him to take his pants off and performed sexual acts on the teen and himself. Similar events occurred on three other dates in June. During each time, Mettinger set a one-hour timer for a “break time,” during which Mettinger would sexually abuse him, the teen testified.
“Why did you listen to him?” Amy Cassandra, Fauquier County senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney, asked the teen during the trial.
“I felt like I had to,” the teen said.
The teen later testified that Mettinger said to “not tell your parents because he could go to jail and that’s where bad people go. (I’m) not a bad person.”
Defense attorney Mark B. Williams, who represented Mettinger, asked the teen during cross-examination why he returned to Mettinger’s home after Mettinger allegedly touched his buttocks during the first sexual assault. The teen said he wanted to earn money working for Mettinger, and that during the first assault, Mettinger was standing near the door. The teen said he thought Mettinger could grab him if he tried to run.
The Warrenton Police Department executed a search warrant on June 29, 2021, in Mettinger’s home and seized devices that could store digital information. Detective Matthew Eggers was involved in the search and testified during trial that he asked Mettinger “two to three times” as to where his phone was before Mettinger led the detective to his phone “hidden in a hollow above the door in the basement.”
Detectives extracted text messages from both Mettinger’s and the teen’s phones. Text messages presented as evidence by Cassandra showed that Mettinger stated the teen’s age in his conversations.
The Warrenton Police Department also completed a forensic assessment and consultation exam on Mettinger at the Inova Fairfax Hospital. Professionals took photographs of Mettinger naked to see if the teen’s description of Mettinger matched.
Eggers confirmed the photographs did match, and Cassandra showed the jury the photographs as evidence.
Williams, Mettinger’s defense attorney, asked Eggers during cross-examination why the police department did not complete a sexual assault exam on the teen or why the department did not collect any clothing to extract DNA. Eggers said since the teen reported the assaults on June 26, and the first assault happened on June 10, it was not “an ideal time” for such an exam, because too much time had elapsed.
Jury deliberations for the trial ran from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. Mettinger has a second trial set for Aug. 8 for charges stemming from offenses allegedly committed in 2004 and 2005 with a different victim, according to court records.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com
