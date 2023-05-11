Claude Thompson Elementary School’s cafeteria staff members, including Manager Ann Gray, Pamela Grant, Kim McClellan and Lisa Pearson, were recognized as “school lunch heroes” by No Kid Hungry Virginia.
Claude Thompson Elementaryin Marshall was one of eight schools across Virginia recognizedwith a“School Lunch Hero”awardfrom nonprofit No Kid Hungry Virginia for its creative andinnovative work to connect students with healthy meals.
Claude Thompson ElementarySchool’snutrition staffwas recognized for its efforts todecorate the cafeteria to celebrate holidaysandto make the space inviting for students.
CafeteriaManager Ann Graywas also commended for her efforts to make eating in the cafeteria fun bybringingin stuffed animalsfor thestudentstodine with during breakfast and lunch, according to a No Kid Hungry Virginia news release.
Theschool’snutrition team serves about 80 breakfasts and 130 lunches per day, the release said.
Thenonprofit’sstatewide awards programcoincideswith“School Lunch Day,” which was celebrated on Friday,May 5.Theobservanceisorganized by the School Nutrition Association. No Kid Hungry Virginia uses the day to highlight the important impact nutrition professionals make in communities, the release said.
“With compassion, commitment and creativity, our School Lunch Heroes like Claude Thompson Elementary are helping to ensure Virginia students have the fuel they need to thrive,” said Sarah Steely,director ofNo Kid Hungry Virginia.
“School nutrition professionals are makinga big impactas we work to end childhood hunger in Virginia. This School Lunch Hero Day and every day, we are thankful for the hundreds of nutrition superheroes in our state’s schools.”
School Lunch Hero teams will receive a trophy and other prizes to coincide with the award.
During the last academic year, Virginia students ate more than 60 million breakfasts and 68 million lunches at school.
No Kid Hungry Virginia focuses on school meal programs as a critical tool to address childhood hunger. More than 693,400 Virginia youth qualify for free meals, the release said.
