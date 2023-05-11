After discussing a possible hike in the town’s vehicle tax rate, the Warrenton Town Council has decided against it.
Warrenton residents will pay real estate and vehicle taxes at the same rate next year as they are paying now. That comes as a result of a unanimous vote by the town council on Tuesday, May 9 to keep the real estate tax rate flat at 0.0401 per $100 in assessed value and the vehicle tax rate flat at $1 per $100 in assessed value for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
Other taxable personal property, such as boats and trailers, as well as business personal property will also stay taxed at $1 of assessed value.
Town residents also currently pay a $25 license fee for each vehicle and $15 for each motorcycle. The council will consider whether that tax will be extended for another year at its June 13 meeting.
The town’s finance department had recommended raising the personal property tax rate to $1.50 per $100 in assessed value to bring in enough revenue to balance a proposed fiscal year 2024 town budget of $41.2 million. As part of that budget, the town staff had also recommended dropping the vehicle license fee.
Keeping the personal property and vehicle rate at $1 will bring in $568,000 less than if the rate had gone to $1.50, and council members and staff will have to scramble to find cuts in the budget to account for less revenue.
Councilman David McGuire had proposed setting the rate for business personal property, which is applied to computers and machinery, and citizens’ personal property, which is mainly vehicles, to $1.25. That would bring in more revenue than the $1 rate and would be “fair and equitable,” he said. He said eliminating the vehicle license fee would spare citizens some pain.
But some other council members noted that they had heard a presentation only that morning from a consulting firm that recommended a more than 20% hike in water and sewer fees.
The town is discussing undertaking a six-year, $67.1 million water and sewer improvement program to fix aging infrastructure to enlarge treatment plant capacity. It would be paid for partly with cash on hand and partly with $45 million in new debt.
To fund the plan, the median user would see their combined water and sewer monthly bills go up by $8.37, or 23.1% in 2024. Like the vehicle license fee, water and sewer rates will be discussed at a public hearing on June 13.
