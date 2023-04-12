A Manassas man was being held without bond Wednesday afternoon after an alleged drug deal and shooting outside the Dollar General Store in Catlett that prompted brief lockdowns at both Liberty High School and Grace Miller Elementary School, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was first reported to the sheriff’s office at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, by a resident who said they heard gun shots and a witnessed a robbery in front of the Dollar General store. The caller described the three suspects and two vehicles involved in the incident, according to Jeffrey Long, a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
At approximately 3:13 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy spotted one of the vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Va. 28 in Bealeton. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle turned into a Popeyes parking lot, and the driver fled on foot. He was later detained by the deputy and his K-9, Long said in a news release.
Due to the incident’s proximity to Liberty High School and Grace Miller Elementary School both schools were placed on lockdown. The sheriff’s office received a call about a man with a gun possibly being near Liberty High School, but the school was quickly “cleared” by deputies who determined there was no threat, Long said.
At about 3:15 p.m., Fauquier Health reported that a male had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds, Long said.
After the initial investigation, it was determined that a deal involving "a large amount of marijuana" was arranged near the Dollar General in Catlett. During the transaction, one of the men involved pulled out a handgun, and fight ensued. One of the men suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the fight, Long said.
Victor Benitez, 20, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the incident and was being held at the Fauquier County jail without bond Wednesday afternoon. Additional charges are pending further investigation, Long said.
