State Sen. Bryce Reeves easily fended off a challenge from retired teacher Mike Allers, Sr. in Saturday’s firehouse primary to pick a Republican nominee in the race for the 28th District state Senate seat.
Reeves received 2,564 votes to Allers’ 787 votes, winning by a more than three-to-one margin, according to results reported by Fauquier County Republican Chairman Greg Schumacher.
The Saturday, May 6 firehouse primary was a one-day, party-run voting event in the newly drawn 28th District. Voting occurred in four locations across the district, which includes the southern half of Fauquier County, part of Spotsylvania County and all of Orange, Madison, Rappahannock, Culpeper and Greene counties. The district leans strongly Republican, with about 62% of its voters backing Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the 2021 election.
No Democrats have yet filed for the seat, but two candidates are running as independents: Tawana Campbell and Elizabeth Melson.
During a mid-morning stop at Grace Miller Elementary School in Catlett, where Fauquier County voters cast ballots in the firehouse primary, Reeves, 56, said he was “not worried” about the outcome of the vote because he has the “knowledge, experience, and skill set” to continue doing the job and representing his constituents. Reeves was first elected to the state Senate in 2011 and is seeking a fourth term.
Reeves said he was confident he would prevail against Allers, a political newcomer, because his team “put all the work in to win” the nomination.
Several Republicans who voted who in Catlett said their top issues included opposing abortion and supporting Second Amendment rights and parental rights.
Reeves said he shared the same priorities but whether anything can be done on those issues “will depend on if we have a (Republican) majority or not” in the state legislature. Reeves said he will also work on lowering taxes, reducing “overregulation,” and will continue to support veterans and law enforcement.
Democrats have a slim 21-19 majority in the state Senate. In the Virginia House of Delegates, Republicans have a 52-48 majority. All 140 seats in both houses are on the ballot in the Nov. 7 election.
“Whoever has the majority makes the rules,” Reeves said.
If Republicans win a majority in both the state House and Senate, “Katy bar the door,” Reeves added. “You’ll see more legislation passed in 60 days than you have ever seen before.”
Jamie Hinkle, 39, of Warrenton, is the chair of the Fauquier County Chapter of Moms for Liberty and an advocate for parents’ rights in schools. The mom of three said she met with both Reeves and Allers personally before picking her candidate in the primary election and came out to support Reeves because she believes Reeves has more experience and has shown he knows how to “work toward solutions, not just for education (issues), but as a whole to get things done.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
