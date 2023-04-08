Through seven games, Kettle Run baseball coach Ty Thorpe is happy with how his Cougars are playing.
At 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern District, Kettle Run sits in third place in league play heading into spring break.
After dropping their first two games against Brentsville and James Wood, the Cougars have won four of the last five and are heating up offensively.
“Starting to swing the bats a little bit better in the last couple of games. Done a better job of putting some hits together,” head coach Ty Thorpe said.
The Cougars dropped their season opener 9-0 to Brentsville, with Thorpe calling his team “lethargic” as they didn’t swing the bats well and committed uncharacteristic errors.
The bats remained asleep in a 1-0 loss to defending district tournament champ James Wood -- but that competitive loss was somewhat encouraging as Kettle Run was held by one hit by “one of the best pitchers in the district,” in the Colonels’ Nicholas Bell
Kettle Run broke through in their next game with a 14-4 win over Handley. Senior Peyton Mehaffey and junior Sean Martin led the way against the Judges as they each collected three hits. Junior Sean Hallett and sophomore Samuel Linebaugh both tallied two hits as well.
Then, the Cougars defeated Sherando 4-2 and Liberty 11-4 to notch two more district wins.
With senior Damen Tapscott on the mound, Kettle Run topped the Warriors for a huge win. “We just got some timely hits at the right time,” Thorpe said.
Against the Eagles, the Cougars fell behind 4-1 but finished with 10 unanswered runs to win their third in a row. “We kind of held them in check and started putting some balls in play. Got some base hits at some key times with guys in scoring position,” said Thorpe.
Despite falling to Millbrook 8-3 in the following game, Thorpe was impressed with how his guys swung the bats against the undefeated Pioneers, saying they hit into tough luck throughout most of the game.
In their most recent tilt versus North Stafford, Kettle Run bounced back to walk off the Wolverines 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh.
With the game tied 3-3, senior J.J. Mulhern led off with a walk, advanced to second on a groundout and took third on a wild pitch. After Trey Western and Sean Martin walked to load the bases, Sean Hallett’s base hit to right-center drove in Mulhern and sent the Cougars home happy.
“I think we're starting to come together offensively and it's at the right time because when we come back from spring break, we're going to be heart of the district schedule,” Thorpe said.
The Cougars return to action this week, hosting Brentsville on Tuesday and visiting Fauquier on Friday.
