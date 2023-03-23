After getting his feet wet in year one, Kettle Run boys soccer coach Elvis Ochoa has high expectations for year two.
Ochoa was hired a month before the start of the season last year and didn’t have a full offseason with the team. The Cougars finished 5-10-2 and fell to Millbrook in the Northwestern District semifinals, ending one game short of reaching the Region 4C playoffs.
Expect a bounceback from the Cougars, who won the Class 3 state title in 2015 and Class 4 crown in 2017. Kettle Run looked smashing in their season opener, blanking 2022 district runnerup James Wood 3-0, and look primed to return to their former glory.
“Last year, we learned a lot. We don’t want to say it was a rough season, but it was a season to learn a lot,” Ochoa said. “This year, the team is looking very confident. Looking towards our future this season, I think we're here to fight, and I think we can win the district this year.”
Kettle Run returns a majority of their lineup, including two mainstays in senior forward Chris Childers and star senior goalie Andrew Curry.
Childers is a supreme goal scorer who has started the season on fire, and pairs with a host of talented freshmen forwards.
“Chris Childers, he's a captain. He's doing what he can do and kind of showing the young kids where they need to be. They kind of look up to him,” Ochoa said. “He’s a very good forward. He should be a first-team player this year.”
A team leader and captain, Curry was the mega-talented kicker for the Cougars’ state runner-up football team. He’s just as good as soccer goalie and expected to have a phenomenal season as he rarely lets a ball get by.
“He's a leader on and off the field. We look for him everywhere we are. He's a guy that's pushing the team to be better every day,” Ochoa said.
At midfield, Ochoa is expected to start juniors Griffin Eck and Aaron Sullivan as well as sophomore Paul Dumitru. The midfielders are all experienced and play an important role in Ochoa’s system of relaying quick passes in transition.
“We built from the back. We swing quick transitions from defensive to attacking players. We're just building every day to get quicker and faster,” the coach said.
As for the defense, the starting crew that blanked James Wood in the opener includes senior Alexander Blanco-Alcala and junior Jake Steinberg on the outside with senior Coleman Turner and sophomore Samuel Lloyd, son of assistant coach Sam Lloyd, in the middle.
The district season is always full of ups and downs, but the Cougars expect to be contenders for the crown.
“We want to get better, and that's our main focus. We're taking it game by game, and I think we will only get better. We're really looking forward to the challenge,” Ochoa said.
