Warrenton Town Council debated raising the town’s property tax rate on residents’ vehicles – but not for businesses – as well as how many new positions to add to the town’s staff during a Wednesday night work session on the budget for fiscal year 2024.
Former acting town manager Tommy Cureton proposed on April 7 a $41.2 million budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. Notably, the proposed budget suggests getting rid of the yearly $25 motor vehicle license fee for residents but increasing the personal property tax rate on vehicles from $1.00 to $1.50 per $100 in assessed value.
The motor vehicle license fee is estimated to generate $236,000 in revenue for fiscal year 2023, according to Stephanie Miller, the town’s director of finance and procurement. The town offers 100% property tax relief tax on personal vehicles valued at less than $20,000 and exempts the tax on the first $20,000 of value for those that are worth more.
“A large percentage of our population drives vehicles valued under $20,000,” said Mayor Carter Nevill in support of adopting the tax rate change and eliminating the license fee. “If it’s a minor $25 savings, that is a savings to a significant number of households in this community.”
If the town adopts the changes, Miller said the town’s estimated tax revenue would drop from $985,670 to $605,112 in fiscal year 2024, a loss of about $380,000. The town council is expected to vote on the tax rates during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 9.
To offset the revenue loss, Nevill recommended delaying two of seven new town positions proposed for fiscal year 2024. The seven positions include a communications manager, a network engineer, a human capital generalist, a deputy town manager, an economic development manager and a building official and fitness supervisor.
Nevill recommended delaying the hiring of a deputy town manager and an economic development manager. The cost for the two positions is estimated at $369,905. If the town council adds all seven new positions, the estimated cost would be $952,315.
“What all of a sudden has changed in our posture that requires these new employees?” asked Councilman Bill Semple (Ward 2). “When in fact, the number of residents we are serving has remained the same over the last decade.”
Interim Town Manager Frank Cassidy said the new positions were previously requested and funded, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, budget cuts and layoffs required some current employees to stretch their job positions to meet increasing needs.
Jonathan Stewart, the town’s IT manager, asked the council Thursday night to seriously consider approving the network engineer position. Stewart, who oversees four other IT employees, said his team needs more help to keep the town’s network secure. The cost of adding a network engineer is estimated at $124,433.
“I spend almost every waking moment thinking about how to protect this network and have been since the day I started,” Stewart said.
Councilmember Heather Stuphin (Ward 1) said the town has been working in the “19th century for quite some time,” adding she is in favor of hiring a network engineer. Nevill and Councilmen David McGuire (At Large)and John Heroux III (Ward 5) also made statements in favor of the position.
While the town council took no votes on the tax rates or the new positions Wednesday, Cassidy recommended the communications manager, network engineer and human capital generalist are the most needed for fiscal year 2024.
The Warrenton Town Council will meet again on Tuesday, May 9 for a 9 a.m. meeting and will hold a public hearing the same day. The time for the public hearing has not yet been announced.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com.
