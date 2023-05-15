A yellow camaro driven by a 24-year-old Bristow woman, slammed into a Virginia State Police SUV stopped for a speeding ticket Monday afternoon. The SUV hit the pickup truck that was stopped by police as well as a state trooper who was outside the vehicle.
A Bristow woman was cited Monday after striking a Virginia State Police squad car and injuring a trooper on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police
At 3:59 p.m. on Monday, May 15, a state trooperinitiateda traffic stopforaspeeding pickup trucktraveling east on I-66. The pickup pulled off onto the shoulder and stopped at the50-milemarker.
After making initial contact with the pickup truck's driver, the trooper was walking back to his patrol SUV when a Camaro ran off the right side of I-66 and slammed into the back of the VSP SUV. The impact of the crash launched the state police SUV forward, striking the trooper and knocking him into the right eastbound travel lane. The SUV also struck the rear of the pickup truck, according to Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Policespokeswoman.
The trooper was able to recover quickly enough and get out of the travel lane before being struck by oncoming traffic,Geller said in a news release.
The driver of the camaro, Khadija F. Sayyid, 24, of Bristow, Va.,was treated and released from Fairfax Inova Hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
Thestatetrooper was also treated and released from Fairfax Inova Hospital. The state police SUV was stopped on the right shoulder and had its emergency lights flashing at the time it was struck. Sayyid has been charged with reckless driving, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.