Following a dominant 9-2 victory over Brentsville on April 19, the Kettle Run girls lacrosse team enters the home stretch playing exactly how coach Addison Foudray wants them to.
“We've been able to be super competitive against everyone else we've played,” she said. “As long as we can keep the teamwork up and keep communicating and having some patience on offense, then I think it's going to be a strong end to the season for us.”
The Cougars have since won their seventh game in a row as they defeated Liberty 18-9 to improve to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the region to remain in second behind Culpeper County (5-0). Meridian (2-0) and Fauquier (2-1) are next.
"It always is a competitive game when we play Kettle Run, so it's always going to be physical. It's always going to be tough. We know it's a good competition,” Brentsville coach Julie O’Neil said.
Kettle Run opened its season with a 14-2 win over Brentsville before suffering their only loss11-6 to Class 6 Lightridge on March 20. The Cougars have been perfect since, defeating Eastern View 12-2, Class 6 Forest Park 17-2 and Handley 13-2 during their seven-game win streak.
“That first loss came to us early in the season, and I think we've really grown a lot. They've really been doing a lot of work at practice to improve, and we've seen it throughout the rest of the season,” Foudray said.
Kettle Run wasted little time after the opening faceoff as they scored just two minutes into the game. Goalie Abigail Beattie cleared the ball to Rinna Hoskins in the midfield and she pushed it forward to find Morgan Mahoney open on the right side of the net for the first goal of the game.
After Brentsville’s Brenna Reedy scored on a penalty shot a minute-and-a-half later to make it 1-1, Kettle Run’s Jordan White scored twice for a 3-1 lead.
At the 16-minute mark, White drove right from the top of the 12-meter fan, split three Tiger defenders and scored from the edge of the crease. The junior added another three minutes later as she drove left, beat her defender one-on-one and again finished from point blank range.
Mahoney scored her second goal with eight minutes left in the first half as the senior posted up in front of the net, received a pass from Katherine Bloom, spun to her left and finished with a bounce shot making it 4-1.
“(Mahoney and White) are working really well both together and just on their own. They're really strong at taking it in and driving it, but they're also really good at seeing each other cutting,” Foudray said. “They've been great, and I know the younger girls are looking up to them and learning from them.”
In the final two minutes of the half, Caitlyn Millhoff blew by her defender along the left wing with a little hesitation and a slight head fake and finished at the net for a 5-1 lead. Brentsville’s Janelle Tousha scored up close in the final seconds to make it 5-2 at the break.
Nine minutes into the second half, Katherine Bloom found Carmen Cruickshank to the right of the goal. She turned upfield and scored on a bounce shot to the far corner to make it 6-2.
“We're really starting to wait for those good passes, the good opportunities, the good cuts, and everyone's doing well across the board, from our seniors to our freshmen, of being patient and having really solid cuts into the eight (meter arc),” said Foudray.
Mahoney completed the hat trick as she made it 7-2 with eight minutes left after scoring from a narrow angle along the right side of the goal on an assist from Annemarie Twomey.
Freshman Avery Clarke capped off the night with a pair of goals in the final five minutes. First, she made a brilliant cut towards the goal from outside the fan, received a pass from Mahoney and finished an open look along the crease, then scored her second on a penalty shot to put Kettle Run ahead 9-2.
Holding the Tigers scoreless in the second half made Foudray happy and she praised her back line.
“Our goalie (Abigail Beattie) did great. I've said before, she's our brick wall back there. And our defense is doing a great job of crashing, playing team defense, (being) ready to help,” she said.
“Our key for defense is communication. They've really started talking to each other. They're making sure that they're keeping their head up, looking everywhere. And that's been crucial for us as the season has gone on.”
