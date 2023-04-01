High winds moving through the area Saturday night have downed trees and caused scattered power outages, leaving about 1,300 Fauquier County homes and businesses in the dark as of 8:15 p.m.
Both Fauquier and Prince William counties remain under a high wind warning until 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 2.
The National Weather Service says sustained winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour are expected with gusts as high as 65 miles per hour.
"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected," the warning states. "Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles."
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Residents should remain in the lower level of their homes if possible and avoid windows. "Use caution if you must drive," the warning states.
In Fauquier County, Dominion Energy was reporting about 882 customers without power, and NOVEC was reporting an additional 418 in the dark.
The larger outages are in the following areas:
Warrenton: About 350 homes and businesses along Alexandria Pike in the area of North Hill Drive are without power. Power is expected to be restored between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, Dominion says.
Warrenton: About 45 homes and businesses between Broadview Avenue and Norfolk Drive are without power. No time has yet been set for power to be restored.
Warrenton: About 113 homes and businesses south of U.S. 29 and in the area of Grays Mill Road are without power. The outage is still being investigated, and power might not be restored until 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to NOVEC's website.
Upperville/Paris: About 220 homes and businesses are without power between Upperville and Paris. Power is expected to be restored between midnight and 5 a.m. Sunday.
