The Christopher Newport University men’s basketball team won its first NCAA Division III national championship on March 18 with help from two Fauquier County stars.
Caleb Furr, who starred at Highland School and Fauquier High, and Tyler Trimble, who shined at Kettle Run, were members of a historic Captains’ squad that finished 30-3 and downed Mount Union (Ohio) 74-72 in the title game, played in Fort Wayne, Ind.
“I didn’t imagine it happening. We got to the postseason with six games we had to win. We just kept adding on. Losing wasn’t possible,” said Furr, a sophomore in his first year at the school.
A 6-foot-6 backup shooting guard, Furr had a massive role in the title game, drilling all four of shots, all three-pointers, and scoring 12 points. He hit one from the corner in the first half, then added three more triples in the second half with the game on the line, including one for the lead.
Furr was playing so well, he was in the game for the final dramatic sequence as Mount Union tied the game with CNU inbounding and rushing upcourt to win as Trey Barber banked home a short running shot as time expired.
“Our big man took it coast to coast. I was running upcourt parallel to him to spot up,” said Furr. “I ended up under the basket and had one of the best seats in the house.”
After the buzzer sounded, “I ran up to our coach and told him, ‘The shot was good. We won, it’s over.’ I was right under the basket and saw it go in ahead of the buzzer,” Furr said.
As for Trimble, the 2018 Kettle Run grad did not play in the final but was an important veteran. A fifth year player majoring in computer science, the 6-6 backup center appeared in 18 games this past season and mentored Furr and others.
Said Furr of Trimble, “He was the best teammate. An older brother to look after everyone on the court,” adding, “Me and Tyler are really close. We played against each other in high school when I was at Fauquier. We were two solid players from Warrenton on this team and we reconnected when I got here.”
For Furr, Christopher Newport was his second college stop. After graduating from Highland in 2021, he accepted a full scholarship to play at NCAA Division II University of South Carolina Aiken, where he played his freshman year before entering the transfer portal.
He said he transferred to CNU on the advice of Logan Miller, then a CNU assistant coach. Furr said after he decided on CNU, Miller left to become Highland coach. “I said, ‘Hey man, you got me to CNU and you just took the Highland job!’ He said, ‘You’re gonna be alright.’’’
Furr is studying economics and will play summer league basketball in Richmond. The team is being outfitted for national championship rings and he’s excited for two more years.
“It was one of the happiest days of my life,” he said about the national title. “We went out and did what we talked about all year. Toward the end it all became real.”
