Warrenton resident Barry McMahon teamed up with local residents Jimmy Steigelman, Tommy Settle and one silent partner to open Golf Spot 29, fulfilling one of McMahon’s longtime dreams.
“I’ve been running the Irish Golf Academy since 2015, four of those from Chestnut Forks,” he said. “Opening a driving range has always been a goal of mine.”
The partners bought a former driving range on Va. 29 and transformed it into a modern driving range that uses a computerized app to help golfers improve their game. Golf Spot 29 had its grand opening this past weekend and welcomed a steady stream of golfers. About 400 people visited the range, including parents hitting balls with their children.
The partners invited local nonprofit Hero’s Bridge to their grand opening celebrations. The nonprofit, which provides services to aging veterans, sold beer, wine and soda to guests, the proceeds of which went to their mission. Red Dog and Happy Family Ranch food trucks sold food and snacks.
According to McMahon, golf courses and driving ranges have increased in popularity since the pandemic.
“A lot of people turned to golf, which was a safe activity to do outside while keeping distance from others. Previously a luxury sport, golf is becoming more and more accessible to an increasing number of people,” he said.
The partners also brought the driving range into the digital age.
“We appeal to gamers and golfers,” McMahon said. The range implements the ball-tracking technology “Inrange.” Golf Spot 29 is only one of a few ranges in the country that uses the technology.
“Inrange uses micro radars to detect air disturbances to track the ball,” McMahon said.
Instead of staring out onto the range to determine the distance and location of your ball, an app, downloaded to your phone or used from one of the 10 covered bays, tracks it for you. The technology permits golfers in different bays to play against each other and even to play against golfers in remote locations.
The app also offers skill games at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. And it can play on different courses and monitor the clubs golfers use.
For guests who don’t have clubs, Golf Spot 29 has them available for rent. Golf instruction is also available.
The driving range is open daily from 10 a.m. to dusk. Group events and parties are welcome.
