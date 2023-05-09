Fauquier County schools will take steps to identify any library books or classroom instructional materials that contain “sexually explicit” content and will inform students, parents and guardians about such materials under a new regulation revealed for the first time during the Monday, May 8 school board meeting.
The new regulation requires teachers to inform parents and guardians of any sexually explicit materials planned to be used in their classrooms at least 30 days before such instruction occurs. Teachers must also offer relevant, alternative assignments to students whose parents opt their kids out of such assignments.
The new rules also require school libraries to identify any materials on their shelves that contain sexually explicit content and to publish a list of such books and materials on their schools’ website by July 1.
Parents will be able to restrict their children from checking out any books or materials on the “sexually explicit” list by filling out an electronic form before the start of the 2023-24 school year.
The new rules are the result of about four months of work conducted by a committee of 16 Fauquier County schools’ librarians, teachers, administrators and parents who have been meeting since December 2022. The group was charged with drafting a regulation to execute the new policy on sexually explicit materials that the Fauquier County School Board adopted unanimously late last year.
The new policy was required by Virginia law and complies with a “model policy” on sexually explicit materials drafted by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
A school board vote on the new regulation was not required. In Virginia, school boards set school division policies, but the work of drafting regulations to implement policies is the job of school division superintendents.
Superintendent David Jeck tasked Deputy Superintendent Major Warner with leading a committee to hammer out the new regulation.
While detailing it to the school board Monday, Warner said the committee considers the new regulation a “commonsense middle ground to be more proactive in giving increased parental controls.”
“This process, from the very beginning, was never about removing books from the libraries. That was not the committee’s task,” Warner said.
“Our goal was to give some tools to the parents who desire to have an increased control over what their children check out from the libraries and also gave our teachers some increased guidance about how to handle sexually explicit materials -- should it find a way into their lessons, which, as a rule, it generally doesn’t,” he added.
The state law requiring parent notification about sexually explicit materials does not include school library materials unless they are used in classroom instruction. Fauquier County schools took “an extra step” to include library books “to be responsive and meet our community in the middle,” Warner said.
Book challenges were an issue in Fauquier County last summer, when the Fauquier chapter of Moms for Liberty asked the school division to remove 17 books, including many award-winning titles, from school libraries. Those books included “Out of Darkness,” a novel about racism and love by Ashley Hope Perez. It is one of the 10 most banned books of the year.
The Moms for Liberty said their targeted books were too sexually explicit or sexually violent to be in school libraries. The group paused their challenges in October in anticipation of the new policy and regulation.
The new regulation does not change the process for challenging a book. Parents can formally challenge any school material by filling out a special form. The material will then be reviewed by a committee consisting of the complainant, the principal, a library media specialist, a classroom teacher, and a parent or student. The committee must read the material, read reviews about the material, discuss it with a knowledgeable person and then decide whether it should be removed. The committee’s decision can be appealed to the superintendent and also to the school board.
The new regulation will also not prevent sensitive topics from being discussed in classrooms if they are relevant to current events or classroom instruction, Warner said.
In response to a question from a school board member, Amy Acors, director of instruction, said she could not think of a discussion about a current event that would meet the definition of "sexually explicit" in the school division policy.
“There’s sensitive content happening in current events that may conflict with family values that aren’t subject to this (policy),” Warner added, calling the issue the "elephant in the room."
“The LGBTQ conversation, for example, would not be subject to this policy,” he said.
In an interview after the meeting, Warner said he did not believe the policy would result in a chilling effect that would keep teachers from selecting more sensitive books and materials.
“What this requires is for us to take a deeper look at some things, but I don’t believe this is going to change the way teachers teach,” he said.
Warner declined to give an example of a book that might fit the definition of “sexually explicit,” but he said he expects the posted list of such materials will be “just a small fraction” of the tens of thousands of materials available for students in school libraries and classrooms.
“It could be two in one school; it could 20 in another,” Warner said. “I don’t think it will be an overwhelming number.”
“Largely, we don’t teach sexually explicit content,” he added. “We just don’t.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
