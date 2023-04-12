Duane Edwards

Duane Edwards, a former inmate who now works for Virginia Organizing, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Square in oppositoin to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s rights restoration policies. 

 Graham Moomaw/Virginia Mercury

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.