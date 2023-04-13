Back for her fourth seasonas Liberty Highgirlstennis coach,SabrinaPhillips oversees ayoung squad, featuring five sophomores and afreshman.
No. 1 seed Hailey Marquiseis the only senior and only returnee onthe nine-member team.
“Hailey has been in our top six since she was afreshman. She has been the most consistent athlete I have coached in my four years with Liberty tennis,” said Phillips.
The Eagles are also usingLillyScherlach at No. 2 singlesand Savanna Balamutaat No. 3.
“Lillyis one of Liberty's foreign exchange students from Germany. She has been a wonderful asset to our program. Lastly,Savanna is afreshmanthis year and has stepped up as our third seed, we are so excited to see her improvement over the next three seasons.”
While theEagles’roster is filled withrawplayers, Phillips loves what that means for the program going forward.
“This season islookinga little bit different, as it is a rebuilding season for us,” said Phillips. “Ninety percent of our girls are either new to tennis or our program. We havea great groupofgirlsand they are learningquickly.
Phillips, who works in th4 special education department at Liberty, has brought some continuity to theprogram.
“I wasinitiallycoaching as apart of Liberty's cheerleading program and was presented with an opportunity to rebuild the tennis program here. I am four seasonsinand I love it and cannot wait to see what the future holds for our program and athletes,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.