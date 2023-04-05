Fauquier Habitat for Humanity recently installed solar panels on one of its new homes in Warrenton.
The home, located at 152 Haiti St., will be occupied by its new owner this month. The solar panels, installed with the help of a special grant, will save the new owner between $65 and $75 a month on electricity bills while establishing a national model for Habitat homes, according to a program news release.
“We are so excited to be able to include solar energy technology in our Habitat housing,” said Melanie Burch, interim CEO for Fauquier Habitat for Humanity, in a statement. “Not only are our homes built of top-quality materials and cutting-edge technology, but this also adds energy environmental sustainability that has not been available to us in the past.”
Adding solar panels to Habitat for Humanity homes also reduces greenhouse gas emissions and protects homeowners from the rising cost of electricity, the release said.
“It will also help to contribute to the generational wealth of low-income households,” Burch said.
The home is the first to have solar installed under a $500,000 carbon-offset grant awarded by the American Institute of Architects to Habitat for Humanity Virginia. The grant will help to launch a two-year project to install solar energy systems on up to 80 Habitat homes in Washington, D.C. and Virginia, the release said.
GiveSolar, a nonprofit organization, is partnering with Habitat Virginia to implement the two-year project.
High school student James Jackson, of Arlington, set up a GoFundMe page and raised $2,000 toward the cost of the installation. James is a senior at Flint Hill School in Oakton and helped with the installation along with fellow students. He is also the grandson of Charles Wurster, founding member of the Environmental Defense Fund, the release said.
Fauquier Habitat for Humanity has so far built 61 homes and is working on three more this year. The nonprofit makes homes available to qualified families who pay for them at a subsidized rate.
Homeowners must pass stringent qualification requirements and have a qualifying salary. Families served by Fauquier Habitat for Humanity earn less than 80% of area median household income, which was about $111,000 in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Most Habitat for Humanity homeowners earn 30% to 60% of AMI, the release said.
“Our goal is to provide a step up to homeownership for those willing to meet our requirements,” Burch said in the release. “Many Habitat homeowners go on to purchase their own market rate homes after living in one of our homes and achieving savings and financial stability.”
Through a newly created land trust, the Virginia Statewide Community Land Trust, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Fauquier Habitat for Humanity is now able to ensure its homes remain affordable after being sold by their initial owners.
“Being able to ensure our homes remain accessible to those in need of affordable housing and now being able to add solar to our homes, provides the homes with built-in savings that will be able to pass from one homeowner to the next,” Burch added.
For more information on Fauquier Habitat for Humanity, visit www.FauquierHabitat.org.
