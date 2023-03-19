Since Kettle Run High opened in 2008, many faces have come and gone, but one constant remains.
That would be Cougars’ baseball coach Ty Thorpe, who is entering his 15th year.
The longtime Kettle Run physical education teacher has a sterling record, advancing his teams to the region semifinals six times. The Cougars made the state semifinals in 2016 and state quarterfinals in 2019.
They’ve posted winning records in 12 of the 13 seasons played (2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic), including 10-7 last year, falling to James Wood 2-0 in the Northwestern District tournament semifinals.
With plenty of returning weapons, and some new ones, Thorpe expects to do what he’s always done: win. “This team’s got a lot of good talent, I think we can win a lot of games this year,” Thorpe said.
The Cougars’ starting rotation is anchored by Fauquier High transfer Damen Tapscott, a senior with a live arm and 6-foot-2junior Warren Bernard. Senior Trey Western will move from infield to a key pitching role.
With his combination of a pinpoint fastball and a devastating changeup and slider, Tapscott has the biggest repertoire in the rotation. “He's got some good life with his fastball, some good run to it. And he’s usually a kid that can get ahead in the count and put kids away with one of those nasty off-speed pitches that he has,” Thorpe said.
Bernard is heralded for his command and ability to consistently find the strike zone, while Western is a “dark horse” with a great slider. When not pitching, Tapscott and Western will play second base, and Bernard will see time at first.
As for the lineup, senior J.J. Mulhern is an experienced starter from last season and will bat leadoff and play center field.
Providing punch in the middle of the order will be sophomore Nate Wiles, junior Connor Adair and senior Dillon DeAnda.
Starting at shortstop last season as a freshman, Wiles has developed into a mainstay. “Very talented fielder. Very good bat as well for being a young kid. I haven't seen a kid like him in a while. He's that polished at his age,” Thorpe said.
A dynamic tight end in football, Adair will bat cleanup, and the 6-foot-2 slugger is a threat to do damage. “He’s just a big, strong kid. I saw him walking around the other day in the locker room like, ‘Geez, man, you're not a kid anymore, you're a man.’ He's just huge,” Thorpe said.
Newcomer DeAnda, who transferred in from Texas, will man the hot corner. Thorpe says he offers huge upside with his skilled glove and a powerful bat that is still developing.
Sophomore Sam Linebaugh will start in left field with junior Logan Overhulser being the projected starter in right. Senior Peyton Mehaffey and sophomore Jake Mulhern will also see time in the outfield.
Overhulser swings the bat well and is a reliable defender, but an arm injury could allow Mehaffey to see plenty of playing time early on.
Thorpe said he’ll give the starting nod in right to whoever is the most consistent at the plate. Mulhern will see time in the outfield as well, on top of being called upon as the Cougars’ top pitcher out of the bullpen.
Junior Sean Martin is another reliever who will see the mound frequently. When he’s not pitching, Martin will play first base.
Junior Trent DeRosa and sophomore Andrew Smarr open the season are sharing time at catcher. DeRosa has sound defensive skills, while Smarr has a slightly better bat, Thorpe said.
Hungry to return to the region playoffs for the first time since 2019, Thorpe knows it won’t be easy. “There are a lot of really good teams in the district. You can’t take any nights off if you want to win,” Thorpe said.
