Think you’re smarter than a fifth grader? Think again. A few weeks ago, Liam Squires, a fifth grader at H.M. Pearson Elementary, found a scientific error in the “Exploring Science All Around Us” Level 5 textbook.
On a page displaying the rock cycle, the labels were switched on pictures of an igneous rock and a sedimentary rock.
“I reported it to Ms. Porter and said, ‘I think I found an error,” Liam said. “About the time (I) had found (the error), it was the first time going through the rock cycle. So, it was kind of fresh knowing that information.”
When Liam first caught the mistake, Serena Porter, a fifth-grade teacher at H.M Pearson Elementary, initially second-guessed her teaching and thought she had taught the information incorrectly to her students. But after taking another look at the textbook, she realized Liam was right.
“My first instinct was, ‘Okay, shoot. I must have been doing this wrong,’” Porter said. “Maybe I taught it wrong, because surely, it’s not wrong in the textbook. I go back to the page that the rock cycle is on, and I’m like ... ‘Dude, I think you might have found an error.’”
Porter reached out to Linda Correll, the school’s instructional supervisor for science, health and physical education, to confirm the error. Correll contacted the publisher of the book, Five Ponds Press, to notify them of the mistake.
The Ponds’ press team sent a handwritten letter to Liam thanking him for catching the error and for “paying such close attention in class.” The letter was as much of a surprise to Porter as it was to Liam.
"I expected it to be more of a good job, a pat on the shoulder,” Liam said. “I did not expect it to be this.”
And Porter says this isn’t the first time Liam has called out errors; he also corrected Porter a few times in class.
“Liam is fantastic. He’s easily one of the smartest students that I have,” Porter said. “He is incredibly bright. He’s very poignant. He sees something that’s wrong or something that’s not right ... and he has no problem pointing it out.”
In addition to the letter, Liam was mentioned on the March 3 edition of “Three Great Things,” a YouTube video by Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck. Jeck recounts three things he notices in Fauquier schools throughout the week in his videos.
