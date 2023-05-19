With their freshman year cut short by COVID-19 pandemic and their sophomore year spent mostly at home, Liberty High School’s class of 2023 got off to a rough start. On Thursday, they celebrated their happy ending.
During a ceremony held on a cool and breezy night at Jiffy Lube Live, parents and friends cheered for their very own rockstars: Liberty High School's 345 graduating seniors.
Dressed in royal blue caps and gowns, the students cheered, laughed and sometimes danced through a ceremony that featured speeches from student leaders and Principal Sam Cox as well as music performed by both students and staff.
The graduates streamed into the concert venue's covered pavilion accompanied by “Pomp and Circumstance,” played by the Liberty High School wind ensemble. The school’s Army ROTC "Eagle Battalion" presented the U.S. and state flags, and the “Liberty Seniors” sang the national anthem.
Kendall Johnson, president of Liberty High School’s Student Council Association, noted her fellow classmates coped with the worst of the pandemic – and months of remote learning –but made the most of their high school years anyway.
Johnson spoke of being a cheerleader and a member of the school’s “Champions Together” group, which joins regular and special education students in sports and activities. She plans to attend West Virginia University where she will study criminal justice.
“I just want to take a moment to describe where we are right now after these past four years – filled with some sleepless nights, full of stress and anxiety, and days where we just needed to sit back and laugh,” she said. “We are here. We did it. We all accomplished the goals we wanted, and this is just the beginning.”
Brennon Keller, the senior class president, spoke about the Liberty High School’s focus on service. Also a cheerleader and involved in Champions Together, Keller will attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and hopes to become a high school teacher.
“Without a doubt, Liberty High School is a special place,” Keller said. “Here, we believe in the importance of community. We believe in inclusivity, and most of all, we believe that all the students who walk the halls of our school belong.”
Cox then introduced the winner of the school’s “Eagle Award,” graduating senior Peyton Cole. Cole, a special education student, served as president of Champions Together. Cox described him as “charismatic and loving toward all people,” adding: “He loves to make us laugh.”
Cole greeted his classmates, shouting “Hello Eagles!” and delighted the audience by waving to his mom in the crowd.
Afterward, the graduates were treated to a medley of upbeat rock songs sung by senior Emmy Beach who was accompanied a few members of the school band. Their performance had class officers and school staff members dancing onstage.
Cox followed the performance with a short speech during which he praised the students for enduring the pandemic and emerging as stronger students and more accomplished young adults.
“Class of 2023, you have been though a lot. They say you have had irrecoverable learning loss while in high school, but I don’t believe it,” Cox said. “How many of you learned to use technology better? Manage your time better? Communicate more effectively, manage multiple tasks and better organize your time?”
“And many of you sitting right here worked a job to support your families,” he added. “I’d say you learned more about life and the real world than people give you credit for.”
Cox also praised the class for their efforts to grow the school’s Champions Together program and for raising more than $15,000 to provide a village in South Sudan with a new drinking-water well, a project that was inspired by a book the students read in class.
Cox also noted the class embraced the values of inclusivity and community and lived the motto “hate has no home here.”
“The reality is, class of 2023, the world has gotten better because of you,” Cox said. “And it will continue to be up to you to help other generations leave behind the old ways of thinking, like bigotry, prejudice, status and greed that divide us all.”
Each graduate then crossed the stage to receive their diplomas as cheers and applause erupted from their families and friends.
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck closed the ceremony with brief remarks before declaring the former students Liberty High School’s newest graduates. The ceremony was Jeck’s last at the helm of the school division. In April, Jeck announced he would step down from the superintendent’s post by June 30. The school board is expected to announce a new superintendent next week.
“Liberty High School graduations never disappoint,” Jeck said with a laugh. “One minute you’re laughing; the next minute you’re crying; the next minute you’re dancing.”
Jeck noted the students are likely hearing lots of advice as they end their high school years but offered a few of his own.
“Remember to care for each other, to forgive each other, and remember, as Mr. Cox says, that individual differences are normal,” Jeck said. “Care for each other.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
