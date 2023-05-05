Piedmont Journalism Foundation was founded in 2018 as a nonprofit organization with the mission of informing and engaging residents of Fauquier County and neighboring areas by providing nonpartisan, in-depth news coverage of important local issues through local news outlets.
By the end of 2019, it became clear that a chance for nonprofit ownership, supported philanthropically by the wider community, was the best course to preserve and sustain the Fauquier Times and Prince Williams Times newspapers. Accordingly, PJF became the nonprofit owner of the two newspapers, and its working relationship with the papers became significantly tighter.
By contracting with seasoned reporters to research and write explanatory series on current topics within Fauquier and Prince William counties, the papers have published in-depth series on broadband accessibility, the opioid crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, data center development plans in both Warrenton and western Prince William County, land use, conservation, the environment and local cultural events.
Today, PJF uses its funds to enable the Fauquier Times and Prince William Times to thrive in times of uncertainty, improve journalism and operations and supplement news coverage for core news reporters.
Most recently, PJF covered news stories on the topic of the Amazon data center recently approved in Warrenton. From public hearings, tree-cutting due to endangered bat rules, Town Council meetings, power lines and noise regulations – and more – we covered it! Read our latest coverage here.
Please help us continue to cover the topics that mean the most to you with a donation during the 10th annual Give Local Piedmont.
Give Local Piedmont inspires community members to give BIG to the nonprofit organizations that are making our region stronger.
Every dollar donated is increased with additional "bonus" dollars provided by the PATH Foundation, as well as sponsor-driven prizes.
Donors are being collected now and will continue to be tallied through the day of the event, may begin pre-event donations. We encourage you to give on the day of the event, Tuesday, MAY 9. All donations made by that day qualify for prizes.
Give Local Piedmont has raised over $1 million dollars for nonprofits in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties over the past 10 years.
