Winning a state championship immortalizes a team forever, but winning two solidifies them as a dynasty.
For the Highland School baseball team, repeating is the goal after the Hawks captured their first VISAA Division II state title in school history last season.
“They look at it as a different challenge (this season) because we're a different team. We graduated eight seniors,” said 12th year coach Micah Higgins. “I think this team has got all the pieces, we just got to figure out where they all fit.”
Finishing 29-2 a year ago, the Hawks capped off the best season in school history with a 10-7 victory over Greenbrier Christian Academy in the state final last May. The championship had been a long time coming as it was their third straight trip to the state finals, previously losing to Greenbrier in 2021 and Miller School of Albemarle in 2019.
Highland’s title defense has been a home run so far as their high-powered offense has propelled them to an 11-3 record.“We've played a lot of really good teams. We've knocked off two nationally ranked top 25 teams already,” Higgins said.
Averaging over nine runs a game, many of the Hawks’ wins have come by a wide margin, but their two most impressive victories have been two of their closest games.
On March 23, they defeated Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 5-2, then topped Freedom (South Riding) 4-2 on April 3. Both schools were ranked No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Region by Prep Baseball Report at the time.
“It was for sure a confidence booster. Us as a team, knowing that we're good and if we work together, we're a serious team and we can do some serious damage,” junior Kehler Hamilton said.
“Those games are definitely momentum changers for us, they're going to boost our confidence,” sophomore Joey Rogers said.
Hawks’ new lineup
Highland’s lineup looks a lot different than 2022’s title winning squad. With eight impactful seniors departing, the squad is much younger but just as talented with seven NCAA Division I recruits.
“We have a lot of players that were on that team last year that now have larger roles, starting roles that they were looking for. Now it’s their time to make their mark,” Higgins said.
Higgins has a deep arsenal of pitchers, including senior John Noah Lukonis, juniors Kehler Hamilton and Owen Winebarger and sophomores Stephen Christopher and Weston Lillard.
Junior Brennen Card, Highland’s expected No. 1 starter, is currently out with an arm injury. Higgins said he is uncertain if the William & Mary commit will return this season.
Lukonis, a Randolph Macon University signee, is a veteran right-hander who currently leads the team in wins with a 3-0 record.
Leading the Hawks in appearances out of the bullpen last year, Winebarger, one of several former Fauquier High players on the roster,is a left-handed workhorse who has started four games while also continuing to pitch out of the bullpen. Christopher, who has committed to Virginia Tech, is another reliever who is expected to start occasionally as well.
Hamilton is Higgin’s most versatile player as he is the closer and starts in right field. With a fastball that can reach 90 MPH, the Elon commit has been lights out on the mound as he has yet to allow a run in seven innings pitched.
“I just want to hit the zone, work with my catcher, and hit the mitt,” Hamilton said. “If I pound the zone and hit the spots that I want to hit, then I know that my fielders will get my back.”
Like Hamilton, Lillard sports a fastball that tops 90 MPH as well and hasn’t allowed a run in seven innings of work.
“He's a kid that's really just starting to kind of come into his own and make himself known within the state and within the East Coast, and we're excited about his future,” Higgins said.
Behind the plate, sophomores Justin Summers and Benjy Cardone share the catching duties. Summers, a University of Dayton commit, will likely start most nights with Cardone playing frequently at second base.
A Warrenton native, sophomore Luke Craddock plays at first base while junior Jonah Carlson will split time with Cardone at second. Craddock, an East Carolina University commit, bats fourth and leads the team with 18 RBI.
The shortstop is sophomore Joey Rogers, a returnee who started at short for much of their title winning season as a freshman. Batting second, Rogers owns a .390 batting average and has driven in 16 runs this season.
“I don't try to really overswing too much. I just try to hit the ball where it's thrown at me, and hopefully it goes somewhere. Just try to put the ball in play,” Rogers said.
Rounding out the infield is senior Ryan Gimbel at third, an Eastern Mennonite signee who typically bats sixth.
As for the outfield, sophomore Brooks Graham starts in left field and bats fifth where his .436 batting average leads the team. Patrolling center field is the senior leadoff hitter Blagen Pado, who signed with Longwood University.
Playing in right field is Hamilton, who bats third and is arguably the best hitter on the team. He leads the Hawks with two home runs and hits with an impressive .406 batting average and 16 RBI.
“If you go up with the right approach, it can help you in a lot of ways. So I go up with just staying simple, don’t try to crush the ball,” Hamilton said. “If I just stay simple, I can just let the speed of the pitcher and my strength do the work.”
Christian Dart is another outfielder who plays frequently as the sophomore is the typical designated hitter.
“The talent is there. We're still kind of figuring out what our identity is as far as putting it all together for the stretch run,” Higgins said. “I think the key is to be able to bring it each and every day and focus on going 1-0 every day with whoever we play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.