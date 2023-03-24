UPDATED: The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office recently took custody of 27 animals, including 17 horses, from Bay Ridge Equestrian in Nokesville, after authorities visited the farm and found the animals in poor health and with insufficient access to food and clean water.
Bay Ridge Equestrian, located in the 7400 block of Greenwich Road on a property that straddles the Prince William and Fauquier County lines, offers riding lessons, camps, trail rides, boarding and leasing, according to its website.
The owner, Amanda Stanton, was charged on Friday, March 24 with a civil animal cruelty violation and has a hearing in Fauquier County District Court on Wednesday, March 29.
Stanton, 31, was previously charged with animal cruelty, a class 1 misdemeanor, in September 2018 in Lexington/Rockbridge General District Court. She was found guilty in 2019, according to court records, and was banned from owning or possessing horses for one year, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Fauquier County Circuit Court.
Santon did not return several phone calls seeking comment Thursday and Friday.
The local investigation was prompted by a report of “multiple” horses at the farm in poor physical condition, including one that was lying down and unable to get up, the affidavit said.
“Multiple sheriff’s deputies,” accompanied by a veterinarian, inspected the animals on Thursday, March 16 and found several to be in poor physical condition and without clean water and food, the affidavit said.
“There were multiple cats located in a barn … kept in small crates without adequate space and no food or water and in unsanitary conditions,” the document said.
Horses had access to only unsanitary water, and yarn was wrapped in their hay, “causing a hazard to the horses,” the affidavit said.
Also, larger horses were kept with smaller ones, and the larger horses were prevented the smaller ones from accessing the food. The veterinarian said the horses, as well as goats and sheep, had “low body condition scores” and were unhealthy.
As a result of the animals’ conditions, the veterinarian determined the animals required “immediate intervention” and needed to be removed from the farm, which happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. The animals seized included 17 horses, one donkey, one pony, two goats, two sheep and four cats, according to court documents.
The animals were taken to the Central Virginia Horse Rescue in Fredericksburg, where they continued to be cared for as of Thursday, March 23, according to Jeffrey Long, a Fauquier County Sheriff's Department spokesman.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
