The Warrenton Town Council took a big step toward sealing the deal to buy the Warrenton Horse Show grounds on Tuesday when its members voted unanimously to finalize negotiations with the organization that owns the property.
The proposed arrangement would have the town spend $1.6 million of its COVID-19 relief money to purchase the 9.5 acres on East Shirley Avenue for a public park where the Warrenton Horse show Association could also continue to run its annual horse and pony shows.
The town’s plan to purchase the land was described as a “win-win” and a “private-public partnership” by several council members and a dozen directors of the horse show association and other supporters who spoke at the council meeting.
“These nine and a half acres are so special in many ways,” said Hilary Gerhardt, co-president of the Warrenton Horse Show Association.
“The best horses and ponies and riders have competed in our iconic ring,” she added. “But the historic grounds have much more significance than just a horse facility. It's a special open space in the middle of town,” one that has hosted farmers markets and car shows and even Patsy Cline, who sang there at an event in the 1950s, she said.
The show’s longtime manager Tommy Jones had said it has been getting harder and harder for the association to run its one-ring shows on the grounds while trying to mow the acreage and keep up maintenance on its grandstand, judging stand and stables. The plan in the works would have the town buy the property but would have the association share the cost of bringing the facilities up to code, work that the town estimated would cost about $400,000.
Jones told the council last month that the association was concerned that as the property became more valuable, it might receive an offer it might not be able to refuse, especially if old board members left and new ones took their places. The property is zoned residential for up to 37 lots and is valued at about $2 million, according to a staff report.
Negotiations between the town and the association over a sale have been underway for about a year, and Jones told the council on April 11 that he thought the deal was done. But the two new council members, Paul Mooney and David McGuire, who did not know of the pending arrangements raised numerous questions – about liability, maintenance responsibilities and what the town park would look like.
While some of those questions have been answered, others remain, including whether the town’s purchase money should go to the association’s more than 100 shareholders, or to a nonprofit organization created for equine education and running the shows. Also at issue was whether, and through what mechanism, the association would spend roughly $200,000 for show grounds improvements, half of the town’s estimate for the cost of updating facilities.
Councilman Bill Semple had also asked to see a list of the association’s shareholders so he could assess whether he might be voting to flow money to a shareholder he personally knew. But the list has not yet been issued, and Semple said it is not now clear whether the purchase money would go to the shareholders, a nonprofit, or a new corporation.
Questions to be settled aside, Semple and other council members said they favored the deal.
“I support this, it’s a win-win,” said Councilman David McGuire. “I look forward to this partnership.”
Mayor Carter Nevill said he had heard from the administration of the White Springs Senior Living facility, which is adjacent to the park.
“They as an operation are very excited to see it retained as a public space that they may be able to use it for their senior facility as a green space, as an open space, for programs for their seniors and residents,” he said. “So it was pleasing to hear that there was endorsement coming from neighboring properties as far as the acquisition.”
Councilman Brett Hamby had earlier moved that the council “direct the town manager to enter into contract negotiations for the purchase of real property within town limits, the Warrenton Horse Show grounds.” A few minutes later, during discussion, he said, “I would hope that the manager and both legal teams can get a contract back to us, hopefully by next month, and we can move forward.
The council voted unanimously in favor of his motion.
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.