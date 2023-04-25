Warrenton drivers can expect to slow down and stop at three additional intersections now that the Town of Warrenton Public Works Department installed three new stop signs earlier this month.
The new stop signs are located on Waterloo Street in front of Warrenton Middle School, at the intersection of Waterloo and Chestnut streets and at the intersection of Ashby and West Lee streets, according to Frank Cassidy, the Town of Warrenton’s interim town manager.
The stop signs were erected following a series of speed assessments and an analysis conducted through the public works department to determine the best method for reducing speed and increasing pedestrian safety, Cassidy said.
“Ashby has been a pretty dangerous intersection for pedestrians for quite a while,” Cassidy said. “We put some signs out there with some additional markings, but they were disregarded. So, the next sign was to put a stop sign in.”
Speed study equipment will return to areas like Waterloo Street in the upcoming weeks, Cassidy said.
The town’s public works department has been studying different techniques to help control the speed on Waterloo Street. The equipment will help determine if the new stop signs have had a positive or negative effect on reducing speed in the area, Cassidy said.
“It’s not like everybody can call us and say, ‘Hey I want a stop sign here,’” Cassidy said. “(Stop signs) go through a process of assessment and studies and analysis in which we try to refer to best practices and then reassess to see what the effects are before we take the next step.”
