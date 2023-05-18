Hoping for an upset,No. 6-seeded Fauquiercame into Monday’s Northwestern Districtfirst roundbaseballclash at No. 3 Kettle Run needing lots of things to go well.
Sophomore leftyTanner Gilmerand sophomore righty TrevorMitchellpitchedsolidly,butthe Falconscould not capitalize on promising run-scoring situations in a 5-0 loss that ended their season. KettleRun movedon to meet No.2 Sherandoin Thursday's district semifinals.
“Our pitchers did their job. When we did get guys on and had opportunities toscorewe were not able to make hard contact or hit it right at somebody,” said Fauquier coach MattO’Saben.
Fauquier hit twohardline-drive outs in the third inningwith a runner on base. Theyputstandout center fielder/pitcherBo Green onthirdandA.J. Lamper on second with one out in the fourth butcouldn’tscore, then stranded two more runners in the seventh.
Kettle Run senior Trey Westernlooked poised and comfortable inexecuting thefour-hitshutout.Converted to a pitcher this year, the rightyhas become the Cougars’ No. 2hurler and key hitter.“We did what we needed to do to get the job done. Trey threw a lot of strikes,” said coach Ty Thorpe.
Thorpe wasalsoproud of his son Tyler, who drove in the tying run in the season-ending come-from-behind win against Fauquier last week, then had a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth against the FalconsinMonday’s playoff win. “He offers a spark,” said his dad.
The loss concluded a rare down season forO’Saben’swell-respected Falcon program, whofinished4-16using an extremely young lineup. Against Kettle Run,Fauquierstarted two freshman andfour sophomores with Brady Latiolais the lone senior.
“You will not see an end-of-the-year record like this one next year,” saidO’Saben, whoreturns top pitchers Green,Gilmerand Mitchelland more.“To me, the way I look at it, growth is painful. We did a better job as the season went on. One thing I never had a problem with was withtheeffort and attitudeof these guys.”
Thorpe also praised the way Fauquier played recently: “That team has come a long way since the first time we played them.They’vegot a lot of pieces to build with.”
Kettle Run scored a two-out run in the first when Nate Wiles singled to center, moved to second on a wild pitch and scoredon Sean Martin’s long single to leftcenter.
It became 3-0 in the second whenthe Falcons misplayed TylerThorpe's infield single, asquibber between first and second. A late errantthrowto first allowedSamLinebaugh toscore from firstand Thorpetakesecond. After awild pitch, Thorpe scored onDillonDeAnda’ssacrifice fly.
Thorpe singled in two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Sean Hallett and Linebaugh.
