After not winning a district game last year, life improved dramatically last week for the Fauquier High boys soccer team.
The Falcons were trailing 1-0 at halftime in their season opener, before rallying for a 2-1 victory at defending district champion Millbrook last Friday.
“We had many standouts in that game. There was a lot of shouting afterward,” coach Chase Davenport said about the big win in Winchester.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year and did not know what to expect with a relatively young team. Everyone that’s come in has been great. We’ve asked multiple players to do different jobs. No one has batted an eye,” said Davenport.
Initially concerned about a rebuilt defense, Davenport said the back line held up great. He and assistant coach Tim Butch have reworked things and moved some players around.
The defense is constructed around senior Erik Anikus, juniors Nic Rhodes and Jenson Guevara, and sophomore Karrick Dolan. Anikus, Rhodes and Dolan can all play interchangeably as central defenders. Guevara, who played a key midfield role last year, is versatile as an outside back who can get forward.
Freshman Josue Garcia is another defender in the rotation. Eoin Lynch, a junior, is an outside defender and junior Joshua Martinez is another defensive option.
Hensley, Calderon lead midfield group
The Falcons had problems scoring goals last year, but got the job done in the opener thanks to midfielders Nate Hensley, Andrew Wilvert and Nolan Working.
Hensley came up huge against Millbrook, sending in a corner kick to fellow midfielder Working, who scored the first goal The team trusted Hensley to drill home the winning penalty kick after Wilvert was fouled in the box.
“The whole team had confidence after the penalty that Nate would bury it, and he did with confidence,” said Davenport.
Wilvert and Hensley are both tri-captains, with Working another key senior.
Valuable sophomore David Calderon is another key player “David can play anywhere we need to. But he and Nate are the big connections from offense to defense,” Davenport said.
The Falcons’ midfield also includes Nate Stumpf and Working, both seniors.
New forward grouping
Fauquier’s forwards are junior Erik Lobo, sophomore Chris Guevarra and freshman Adelmo Sanchez.
A transfer from Eastern View, Lobo has emerged as a scoring threat and team leader. “Lobo is a quiet kid, but on the soccer field he flips a switch. Even though he’s new, we let teammates vote for team captain and they voted for him. He earned their respect quickly,” Davenport said.
Lobo and Chris Guevara are the starting duo for now. “Chris is Jason’s brother. He and Eric are working really well together,” said Davenport.
The third striker is freshman Sanchez. “He’s a freshman but he plays like he’s been out there a while. He can create chances and contests every ball,” Davenport said.
New goalie
Fauquier has turned to a new goalie in sophomore Jacob Blake, who transferred in from Kettle Run, where he was primarily a defender.
He made some clutch saves and has good foot skills. “The defense has no problem playing the ball back to him. He’s worked hard and made some incredible saves. He’s not a tall kid, maybe 5-foot-10 but he controls the box.”
Davenport is excited about Blake, and so are his teammates.
“The team has really accepted him,” said Davenport, noting, “We’ve had a couple guys that have been forced to play keeper before. He enjoys playing it.”
Prospects
It’s still early, but Davenport is encouraged by the Falcons’ potential for a breakout year.
“I have the utmost faith we will be competitive. I have no idea what the other Winchester schools have or what Liberty or Kettle Run have. We’re focusing on what we want to do. If we do our job, we’ll be competitive every single game,” Davenport said.
“We thought defense was our biggest issue. We’ve found a good way to integrate our talents into a cohesive unit,” Davenport said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.