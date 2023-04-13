After winning the Class 4 Region B boys lacrosse tournament each of the past two seasons, Fauquier’s title defense has gotten off to a great start at 4-1.
“I’ve been happy with what we've been doing, but definitely lots of more areas to improve on for sure,” said coach J.B. Tippett.
He said the Falcons don’t have any one player that’s stuck out or carrying the team, emphasizing assist and goal-scoring contributions from much of the offensive unit, including juniors Billy Brooks and Kobe Link and sophomore Christian Friedl.
“Everybody's kind of been contributing and doing what they need to do with their positions,” he said. “We've been pretty even across the board when it comes to midfield and attack... kind of spreading the love across the field.”
The Falcons opened 3-0, defeating Gainesville 15-11, Heritage 18-2 and Osbourn Park 20-4. They lost to Class 5 Independence 16-4, they beat Liberty 15-1 in their first regional matchup of the season before spring break.
After trailing to Gainesville at halftime, the Falcons played a dynamic second half against the Class 6 program. “We came out, got ourselves in a hole, and we're able to make the adjustments at halftime. So that's always a good thing to do,” Tippett said.
The Falcons then routed Heritage and Osbourn Park by a combined 38-6.
“I think inherently we've just been able to move the ball well. We've been able to maintain our speed through the transition,” Tippett said. “That ball movement and things of that nature has definitely enabled us to put balls in the back of that.”
Against the lopsided road loss to Independence, Fauquier held their own in the first half as they only trailed 6-3 at halftime, but the hosts were too much after intermission.
The Falcons bounced back with a dominant 15-1 win at home over Liberty. Fauquier was in control from the jump as they took the opening faceoff and put it in the back of the net within the first 15 seconds. From thenon they cruised to their first regional victory of the season.
“We just came out and everything kind of went our way and we just were able to walk away with a good victory there,” Tippett said.
As Fauquier returns from spring break, Tippett knows that if they continue to work hard, they will be in great position to contend for a third straight Class 4 Region B title.
“We want to be able to dominate on both sides of the ball. And we are just kind of continuing to instill in those guys the base fundamentals that we have for our program, and they seem to kind of be buying into it. I think we're on the cusp of making that turn,” Tippett said.
