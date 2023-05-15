A Fairfax County man was arrested and charged Monday in connection with the assault of two congressional staff members in U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly’s Fairfax office, according to police.
Police have not yet determined a motive for the attack. The suspect was identified as Xuan-Kha Tran Pham, 49, of Fairfax County.
Connolly, D-11th, was not in his office at the time of the incident, which occurred at 10:49 a.m. on Monday, May 15. The man entered the office, located at 10680 Main St. in the City of Fairfax, and asked for Connolly. When told he was not there, the man proceeded to strike two employees with a metal baseball bat, according to Sgt. Lisa Gardner, a City of Fairfax police spokeswoman.
A police officer also sustained a minor injury in the attack, Gardner said in a news release.
The two staff members were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Gardner said.
The alleged attacker was taken into police custody on scene within five minutes of police receiving the call, Gardner said in a news release.
Police have obtained warrants to charge Pham for one count of felony aggravated malicious wounding and one county of malicious wounding. Pham was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and was being held without bond as of late Monday afternoon.
The City of Fairfax Police are coordinating with the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the release said.
